Harry Styles Reflects On Lack Of Privacy During One Direction & Feeling ‘Ashamed’ About Sex Life

Harry Styles has candidly opened up about his non-private life during One Direction and the inspiration behind 'Harry's House'. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Harry Styles opened up about his past struggles with privacy and trust during his One Direction days in his new interview with Better Homes & Gardens.

Harry Styles has got candid about the themes for his upcoming third album ‘Harry’s House’ and the self-exploration he did to inspire his new songs.

The 28-year-old first began his career when he was put into One Direction on the X Factor, becoming arguably the biggest boyband of our generation alongside former bandmates Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik.

Now, years after going on a hiatus, the boys have gone their separate ways with their respective solo careers and Harry has now explained how he reflected on his time in the band during the making of ‘Harry’s House’.

In a new interview with Better Homes & Gardens, Harry spoke about his lack of privacy in the band in terms of how nothing in his private life was ‘off-limits’, saying that he used to feel ‘ashamed’ about his sex life.

Harry Styles said he used to 'feel ashamed' about his sex life. Picture: Getty

Harry said: “In lockdown, I started processing a lot of stuff that happened when I was in the band. For a long time, it felt like the only thing that was mine was my sex life.

“I felt so ashamed about it, ashamed at the idea of people even knowing that I was having sex, let alone who with. At the time, there were still the kiss-and-tell things.

“Working out who I could trust was stressful. But I think I got to a place where I was like, ‘Why do I feel ashamed? I’m a 26-year-old man who’s single’; it’s, like, yes, I have sex.”

Harry went on to say he often felt ‘terrified’ about saying the wrong thing during interviews back when he was in the band, but once he signed his solo contract which didn’t involve the same cleanliness clauses, “I felt free”.

Harry Styles opened up about how he felt his private life was never 'off-limits' during One Direction. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles explained how his sense of home inspired his third album 'Harry's House'. Picture: Getty

Following questions around his sexuality during his ‘Fine Line’ era, Harry branded it ‘outdated’ to define it, explaining how having a label on everything isn’t necessary.

“I've been really open with it with my friends,” Harry explained, “But that's my personal experience; it's mine. The whole point of where we should be heading, which is toward accepting everybody and being more open, is that it doesn't matter, and it's about not having to label everything, not having to clarify what boxes you're checking."

The pop star went on to say that with his first album, he wanted to be ‘taken seriously as a musician’, while his second album saw him becoming ‘freer’, but his focus was on ‘making really big songs’.

Now, ready for his third album, Harry’s main concern is: “To make stuff that is right, that is fun, in terms of the process, that I can be proud of for a long time, that my friends can be proud of, that my family can be proud of, that my kids will be proud of one day.”

