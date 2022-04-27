Harry Styles Reflects On Lack Of Privacy During One Direction & Feeling ‘Ashamed’ About Sex Life

27 April 2022, 10:28

Harry Styles has candidly opened up about his non-private life during One Direction and the inspiration behind 'Harry's House'
Harry Styles has candidly opened up about his non-private life during One Direction and the inspiration behind 'Harry's House'. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Harry Styles opened up about his past struggles with privacy and trust during his One Direction days in his new interview with Better Homes & Gardens.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Harry Styles has got candid about the themes for his upcoming third album ‘Harry’s House’ and the self-exploration he did to inspire his new songs.

The 28-year-old first began his career when he was put into One Direction on the X Factor, becoming arguably the biggest boyband of our generation alongside former bandmates Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik.

A Closer Look Inside The Iconic One Direction Tour Bus

Now, years after going on a hiatus, the boys have gone their separate ways with their respective solo careers and Harry has now explained how he reflected on his time in the band during the making of ‘Harry’s House’.

In a new interview with Better Homes & Gardens, Harry spoke about his lack of privacy in the band in terms of how nothing in his private life was ‘off-limits’, saying that he used to feel ‘ashamed’ about his sex life.

Harry Styles said he used to 'feel ashamed' about his sex life
Harry Styles said he used to 'feel ashamed' about his sex life. Picture: Getty

Harry said: “In lockdown, I started processing a lot of stuff that happened when I was in the band. For a long time, it felt like the only thing that was mine was my sex life.

“I felt so ashamed about it, ashamed at the idea of people even knowing that I was having sex, let alone who with. At the time, there were still the kiss-and-tell things.

“Working out who I could trust was stressful. But I think I got to a place where I was like, ‘Why do I feel ashamed? I’m a 26-year-old man who’s single’; it’s, like, yes, I have sex.”

Harry went on to say he often felt ‘terrified’ about saying the wrong thing during interviews back when he was in the band, but once he signed his solo contract which didn’t involve the same cleanliness clauses, “I felt free”.

Harry Styles opened up about how he felt his private life was never 'off-limits' during One Direction
Harry Styles opened up about how he felt his private life was never 'off-limits' during One Direction. Picture: Getty
Harry Styles explained how his sense of home inspired his third album 'Harry's House'
Harry Styles explained how his sense of home inspired his third album 'Harry's House'. Picture: Getty

Following questions around his sexuality during his ‘Fine Line’ era, Harry branded it ‘outdated’ to define it, explaining how having a label on everything isn’t necessary.

“I've been really open with it with my friends,” Harry explained, “But that's my personal experience; it's mine. The whole point of where we should be heading, which is toward accepting everybody and being more open, is that it doesn't matter, and it's about not having to label everything, not having to clarify what boxes you're checking."

The pop star went on to say that with his first album, he wanted to be ‘taken seriously as a musician’, while his second album saw him becoming ‘freer’, but his focus was on ‘making really big songs’.

Now, ready for his third album, Harry’s main concern is: “To make stuff that is right, that is fun, in terms of the process, that I can be proud of for a long time, that my friends can be proud of, that my family can be proud of, that my kids will be proud of one day.”

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

The Kardashians' new show is airing in April - here's when each episode will drop

How Many Episodes Are In The Kardashians & When They Air On Hulu & Disney Plus

Will Heartstopper be getting a second season?

Will There Be Heartstopper Season 2?

TV & Film

Little Mix are live-streaming their 'Confetti' tour

Little Mix Fans Can Watch The Girls' Final ‘Confetti’ Concert

Inside Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's complete relationship timeline

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Mason Disick is said to be taking a break from the public eye by not appearing in family photos

Why Mason Disick No Longer Appears In Kardashian Family Photos

Flackstock is a summer festival which will celebrate Caroline Flack and raise funds for mental health charities

Caroline Flack’s Family Announce ‘Flackstock’ Festival To Celebrate Her Life

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Daniel Radcliffe meets a superfan

WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals His Celebrity Crush

Exclusive
Nicola Coughlan is besties with Kim Kardashian

WATCH : Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals She's 'Best Friends' With Kim Kardashian

Exclusive
Harry Styles has explained his British-American accent

Harry Styles Clears Up His British-American Changing Accent

Exclusive
Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Exclusive
Harry Styles on Capital Breakfast

Harry Styles Warns Sex Scenes In ‘My Policeman’ & ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ ‘Aren’t Safe To Watch With Your Parents’
Exclusive
Capital Breakfast share tribute to Tom Parker

WATCH: Capital Breakfast Share Moving Tribute To Tom Parker

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star