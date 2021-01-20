Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Return To Work Together On Don’t Worry Darling

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have returned to filming Don't Worry, Darling. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have resumed their work duties on Don’t Worry, Darling, weeks after it was revealed they're dating.

Olivia Wilde, 36, shared a photo from the set of Don’t Worry, Darling, which she is both directing and starring in while new flame Harry Styles, 26, is the lead role.

Filming paused as coronavirus cases soared in LA this month, but the cast and crew have been able to safely return to set.

Alongside a photo of cinematographer Matthew Libatique, Olivia wrote on Instagram: “And we back.”

Olivia Wilde is directing and starring in DWD. Picture: Getty

It’s not the first time production on the movie has had to be halted; back in October the entire cast and crew had to stop filming for two weeks after someone on set tested positive for Covid-19.

Olivia and Harry’s return to work comes after the pair ignited dating rumours when they were papped holding hands at Harry’s agent’s wedding.

They were also seen moving bags of belongings into a house together.

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis were together for 10 years. Picture: Getty

The couple are yet to publicly address the romance speculation, but Olivia was also pictured wearing one of Harry’s necklaces from his ‘Golden’ music video.

It was reported Harry’s pal James Corden was letting him stay in his Palm Springs home during Don’t Worry, Darling filming, which is thought to be where he and Olivia had most of their alone time.

Olivia split from fiancé Jason Sudeikis last year, whom she shares two children, Otis, seven, and Daisy, five, with.

