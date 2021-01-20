Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Return To Work Together On Don’t Worry Darling

20 January 2021, 10:15

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have returned to filming Don't Worry, Darling
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have returned to filming Don't Worry, Darling. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have resumed their work duties on Don’t Worry, Darling, weeks after it was revealed they're dating.

Olivia Wilde, 36, shared a photo from the set of Don’t Worry, Darling, which she is both directing and starring in while new flame Harry Styles, 26, is the lead role.

Filming paused as coronavirus cases soared in LA this month, but the cast and crew have been able to safely return to set.

Olivia Rodrigo's Enviable Link to One Direction's Niall Horan And Harry Styles

Alongside a photo of cinematographer Matthew Libatique, Olivia wrote on Instagram: “And we back.”

Olivia Wilde is directing and starring in DWD
Olivia Wilde is directing and starring in DWD. Picture: Getty

It’s not the first time production on the movie has had to be halted; back in October the entire cast and crew had to stop filming for two weeks after someone on set tested positive for Covid-19.

Olivia and Harry’s return to work comes after the pair ignited dating rumours when they were papped holding hands at Harry’s agent’s wedding.

They were also seen moving bags of belongings into a house together.

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis were together for 10 years
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis were together for 10 years. Picture: Getty

The couple are yet to publicly address the romance speculation, but Olivia was also pictured wearing one of Harry’s necklaces from his ‘Golden’ music video.

It was reported Harry’s pal James Corden was letting him stay in his Palm Springs home during Don’t Worry, Darling filming, which is thought to be where he and Olivia had most of their alone time.

Olivia split from fiancé Jason Sudeikis last year, whom she shares two children, Otis, seven, and Daisy, five, with.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity News

More News

See more More News

Sarah Jones and Harry Styles are close friends. But who is she? What's her Instagram handle?

Harry Styles’ Drummer Sarah Jones: From Mitch Rowland Relationship To Instagram Handle, Here's Everything You Need To Know
Kylie Jenner is on holiday with all her friends

Kylie Jenner Fans Are Unfollowing Her On Instagram Over Latest Mid-Pandemic Holiday

Chris Hughes turns to dating apps to find love after Jesy Nelson

Chris Hughes Looking To Dating App To Find Love Following Split From Jesy Nelson

Exclusive
Anne-Marie broke her finger on the set of the 'Don't Play' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Explains How She Broke Her Finger On 'Don't Play' Shoot

Olivia Rodrigo has revealed her favourite High School Musical movie.

Olivia Rodrigo Reveals Favourite High School Musical Movie

Lady Gaga has been with Michael Polansky since the start of 2020

Is Lady Gaga Still With Boyfriend Michael Polansky? Everything You Need To Know

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld reacted to the Taylor Swift 'evermore' Emily Dickinson theory

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Finds Out Taylor Swift’s 'evermore' Is Based On Her Character

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about a collaboration with Elton John

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Teases Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica Collaboration

Exclusive
Jamie Foxx joked about his appearance as Electro in the Spider-Man sequel

WATCH: Jamie Foxx Teases Spider-Man Electro Exclusive

Exclusive
Tina Fey said she'd be open to casting Zendaya and Billie Eilish in Mean Girls

Tina Fey To Cast Billie Eilish And Zendaya In Mean Girls?

Exclusive
Bryce Dallas Howard shared hidden The Mandalorian easter egg

WATCH: Bryce Dallas Howard Reveals Unknown The Mandalorian Easter Egg

Exclusive
Martin Kemp shared memories with Barbara Windsor following her passing

WATCH: Martin Kemp Reflects On "Beautiful" Barbara Windsor, Following Her Death