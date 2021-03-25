Harry Styles’ Co-Star Nick Kroll Reveals What He Gifted To Don’t Worry Darling Cast As He Praises His ‘Best Friend’

Nick Kroll shared the sweet things Harry Styles did for his Don't Worry, Darling co-stars. Picture: PA/TikTok

Nick Kroll, who stars alongside Harry Styles in their upcoming movie, Don’t Worry, Darling, has spoken about what it was like working with the singer and shared the sweet things Harry did for his co-stars.

By Capital FM

It’s no secret that Harry Styles is the king of being kind as he has always stood by his motto ‘Treat People With Kindness', and the latest piece of information shared by his Don’t Worry, Darling co-star, Nick Kroll, is just another to add to the list!

A TikTok clip shared by a fan showed what appeared to be a Zoom call with Nick and some other people as he spoke about what it was like working with the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star for their upcoming movie, which was directed by Olivia Wilde.

Starting off by saying that the former One Direction star is his BFF, he said: “Harry Styles? Harry is my best friend, you guys all know that.

“It was super fun [working with him], the movie’s really cool, Olivia Wilde’s a really good director.”

Harry Styles' fans took to the comments to praise the star. Picture: TikTok

Nick went on to sing Haz’s praises, adding: “Harry is a real sweetie [and] a really good actor, like also very humble and very easy.”

The actor, who is best known for co-creating and voicing Lola and other characters in Netflix’s Big Mouth, went on to share the super thoughtful things Harry did for his cast and crew members.

Nick added: “He brings bagels and coffee for everybody and gives everybody gifts,” and honestly, we can’t deal!

The rest of the clip went on to show Nick praising DWD’s lead actress, Florence Pugh, as he dubbed her “amazing”.

Harry Styles is set to star in Don't Worry, Darling. Picture: PA

Fans flooded to the comments to share how proud they were of Haz for being the kindest person, with one penning: “HARRY IS A REAL SWEETIE?? YEAH SO TRU [sic].”

“Literally everyone who has ever met him doesn’t have anything bad to say about him,” shared another.

“Bagels?!?! HE BROUGHT BAGELS?!?? [crying emojis],” and honestly, if Haz brought us bagels we’d be sobbing too.

