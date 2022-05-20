Why Is 'Medicine' Not On Harry Styles' New Album?

20 May 2022, 17:11

Why hasn't Harry Styles released 'Medicine'?
Why hasn't Harry Styles released 'Medicine'? Picture: Getty
Why hasn't Harry Styles released 'Medicine' and what has he said about it? Everything you need to know about the unreleased fan-favourite song.

Fans were all hoping that Harry Styles' 'Medicine' would finally find a home on his newly released album, but that's sadly not the case...

The 28-year-old star dropped his third studio album 'Harry's House' on May 20, sending us all into a frenzy with 13 brand-new tracks to pour-over.

Harry Styles’ ‘Satellite’ Lyrics Has Sent Fans Into Orbit

Of course, Stylers have been lapping up the record, with many taking to social media to praise songs like 'Matilda', 'Boyfriends' and 'Satellite'.

But why has 'Medicine' not been featured on any of Harry's albums? Here's everything we know...

Harry Styles fans thought 'Medicine' could be getting its moment
Harry Styles fans thought 'Medicine' could be getting its moment. Picture: Getty

When did Harry Styles write 'Medicine'?

The pop powerhouse penned the fan-favourite tune 'Medicine' for his debut solo record – but it was ultimately scrapped from the final tracklist!

Harry has revealed that the song was one of the first to be written for his self-titled album that dropped in 2017, meaning it was likely initially recorded the year prior.

However, this hasn't stopped 'Medicine' from getting the attention it deserves! Styles has performed the track during a live concert and fans haven't been able to stop thinking about it since!

In 2018, he debuted the song during a show in Switzerland as part of Harry Styles: Live on Tour and has spoken about it a handful of times.

Harry Styles first performed 'Medicine' during Live On Tour back in 2018
Harry Styles first performed 'Medicine' during Live On Tour back in 2018. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles explains why 'Medicine' hasn't been released

The My Policeman actor set the record straight regarding the song that everyone has been begging for in an interview with Howard Stern.

Harry said: "It was one of the first songs I wrote for my first album, and when we first started writing the album it felt like I had a bunch of songs that sounded like 'Medicine', and a bunch of songs that were kind of like an acoustic thing, and I think writing my first single, 'Sign of the Times' kind of became the bridge.

"I don't really know why, I guess it didn't quite make it to the finish line. It's really fun to play live. I really like playing it," the pop star said when questioned why the song's never been officially released.

"I think sonically it's just not really where I'm at anymore," he explained, "I really love the song."

To those questioning whether 'Medicine' will find a place on future records from Harry, he confessed: "I don't know that I'd go backwards in that way by including a much older song. Maybe it'll make it on an album someday."

So maybe there's still hope?

Fans were hoping that 'Medicine' would make it onto 'Harry's House'
Fans were hoping that 'Medicine' would make it onto 'Harry's House'. Picture: Harry Styles/Twitter
Harry Styles revealed during an interview that he still loves to play the song live
Harry Styles revealed during an interview that he still loves to play the song live. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles' 'Medicine' full lyrics

Here to take my medicine, take my medicine
Treat you like a gentleman
Give me that adrenaline, that adrenaline
I think I'm gonna stick with you
Here to take my medicine, take my medicine
Rest it on your fingertips
Up to your mouth, feeling it out
Feeling it out


I had a few, got drunk on you and now I'm wasted
And when I sleep I'm gonna dream of how you tasted


If you go out tonight, I'm going out 'cause I know you're persuasive
You got that something, I got me an appetite, now I can taste it
We're getting dizzy, oh, we're getting dizzy, oh
La la la la la
You get me dizzy, oh, you get me dizzy, oh


Tingle running through my bones, fingers to my toes
Tingle running through my bones
The boys and the girls are in
I mess around with them
And I'm okay with it


I'm coming down, I figured out I kinda like it
And when I sleep I'm gonna dream of how you ride it


If you go out tonight, I'm going out 'cause I know you're persuasive
You got that something, I got me an appetite, now I can taste it
We're getting dizzy, oh, we're getting dizzy, oh
La la la la la
You get me dizzy, oh, you get me dizzy, oh


I had a few, got drunk on you and now I'm wasted


If you go out tonight, I'm going out 'cause I know you're persuasive
You got that something, I got me an appetite, now I can taste it
We're getting dizzy, oh, we're getting dizzy, oh
La la la la la
You get me dizzy, oh, you get me dizzy, oh

