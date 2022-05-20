Harry Styles Almost Played Elvis Presley In New Biopic & Dished On What The Audition Entailed

Harry Styles auditioned to play Elvis in a biopic but the role went to Austin Butler. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Harry Styles revealed that he auditioned to play the Rock and Roll legend Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s new biopic.

Harry Styles is now an esteemed actor - and it turns out we could’ve seen him play the king of Rock and Roll himself; Elvis Presley.

Yep, we really could’ve been treated to seeing Harry embody the legend in a new biopic by Baz Luhrmann, but I guess it wasn’t meant to be.

Dishing on how he auditioned for the role, the ‘As It Was’ hitmaker told Howard Stern in a new interview that the role would’ve been an ideal part as Elvis was a musical hero to him.

He said: “Elvis was probably the first person I knew besides my family when I was a kid.”

Harry Styles auditioned for the role of Elvis Presley for a new biopic. Picture: Getty

Harry continued: “For that reason, there was something incredibly sacred surrounding him, so I thought I should try to get the part.

“I was very intrigued by it," he added.

However, he wasn’t disheartened when he wasn’t picked, with the ‘Harry’s House’ star even admitting he doesn’t look much like Elvis, and wasn’t insulted when the role went to Austin Butler.

“I feel like if a director feels like I’m not the best person for the role then it’s better for them and it’s better for me,” Harry explained."

Harry Styles admitted that Elvis' music has always been sacred to him. Picture: Getty

The role of Elvis went to Austin Butler. Picture: Getty

“If they think the movie’s going to be better with someone else then I don’t want to do it because I don’t want to be the not-as-good version,” the My Policeman actor added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Harry explained just what his audition entailed, going on to say he was tasked with re-creating an iconic Elvis Las Vegas performance as well as acting out a few scenes for the audition.

We just know it was nothing short of iconic!

