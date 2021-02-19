Halsey Reflects On Pregnancy Journey So Far In New Post Of Growing Baby Bump

19 February 2021, 13:17

Halsey opened up about her views on her body during pregnancy.
Halsey opened up about her views on her body during pregnancy. Picture: Instagram

Halsey has taken to Instagram to open up about her pregnancy journey so far whilst sharing a picture of her growing bump.

Halsey surprised fans in the best way last month after revealing she’s expecting her first baby with her boyfriend, Alev Aydin, and now the ‘Graveyard’ singer has opened up about her journey with her bump so far.

Taking to Instagram to share a heartfelt post about how she’s been reflecting about her body, alongside a new snap of her growing baby bump, she penned: “February is the shortest month, but the days seem like they are taking very long. Butttttt also going so fast?!

Halsey’s Boyfriend Alev Aydin Gushes About The Pregnant Star In First-Ever Post Together

“I’ve been thinking lots about my body. it’s strange to watch yourself change so quickly. I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about “womanhood” but truly it has leveled my perception of gender entirely.”

Halsey showed fans her growing baby bump.
Halsey showed fans her growing baby bump. Picture: Instagram

The 26-year-old continued: “My sensitivity to my body has made me hyper aware of my humanness and that’s all. Doing a remarkable thing. And it’s grand.

“I hope the feeling lasts. I cook a lot, sleep even more, and read lotssss of books. I miss my family. And you guys too!bye for now [sic].”

The ‘Manic’ songstress was met with a lot of love and praise from friends in motherhood and fellow pregnant stars.

Katy Perry, who welcomed her first baby girl, Daisy Dove Bloom, in August last year, wrote: “You’re about to perform a real miracle, get that rest and just be! I love you! [heart emojis].”

Pregnant model, Emily Ratajkowski, added: “The sleep [heart emojis].”

Halsey has made only a few appearances online since announcing her pregnancy, with her most recent being when she joined David Dobrik’s Views podcast, where she surprised the YouTuber’s assistant, Natalie Marideuna, who is a huge Halsey fan.

Whilst on the podcast, David gifted the ‘Without Me’ songstress with her very first baby gift, which was a Tiffany and co. teddy bear - adorable, right?!

