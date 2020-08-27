Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Announce Birth Of Baby Daisy Dove Bloom

27 August 2020, 08:47 | Updated: 27 August 2020, 09:41

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom announce birth of baby girl
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom announce birth of baby girl. Picture: Getty Images/Instagram: @unicef

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have welcomed a baby girl, Daisy Dove Bloom.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have announced the birth of their first child together, a baby girl named Daisy Dove Bloom.

The birth was confirmed by children's charity Unicef for whom both Katy and Orlando are Goodwill Ambassadors. The couple said: "We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter."

> Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom’s Complete Relationship Timeline – How Long They've Been Together

It was accompanied with a black and white photo showing the couple holding hands with their new baby girl.

A daisy can be seen painted on Katy's thumbnail. Katy released the single 'Daisies' in May and announced her pregnancy in the song's music video, showing off her baby bump at the end... so all the clues were there about the name!

In fact, it's going to be a busy 24 hours for Katy. Her sixth studio album Smile is released this Friday (28th August).

Katy and Orlando had previously announced that their baby was going to be a girl. The couple threw a virtual gender reveal party at home and revealed the news to the world by smearing pink cake icing over Orlando’s face.

Daisy is Orlando's second child. The British actor has a nine-year-old son Flynn with his ex-wife, model Miranda Kerr.

Katy and Orlando used their birth announcement to encourage their fans to support the work of UNICEF, writing: "We know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was."

"Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes."

"Since COVID-19, many more newborn lives are at risk because of a greater lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever."

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom at the LA premiere of Amazon's Carnival Row
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom at the LA premiere of Amazon's Carnival Row. Picture: Getty Images

"As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare.

"In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting UNICEF, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child.

"We hope your [love] can bloom with generosity."

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News

More News

See more More News

There will be a star-studded cast for After We Collided

After We Collided Cast: From Hero Fiennes Tiffin To Josephine Langford, All The Actors In Movie Sequel Revealed
Matt Hancock defends £13 a day for low paid isolating workers

£13 A Day Given To Workers Forced To Isolate Deemed A 'Slap In The Face'

Liam Payne is letting fans ask him anything on his birthday

One Direction Star Liam Payne Is Letting Fans Ask Him Anything On His Birthday

The Cabins will apparently have a similar feel to Love Island

Love Island Inspired Dating Show The Cabins Coming To ITV

Fans of The Kissing Booth praised the TikTok star for the funny clip

TikTok Star Recreates Kissing Booth Scenes In Hilarious Video

'Million Dollar Listing' sees real estate agents battle it out in the Hamptons

Million Dollar Beach House: When Does The Luxury Hamptons Real Estate Show Start On Netflix?

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tom Holland turned down the role of Tangled's Flynn Rider

WATCH: Tom Holland Turns Down Role In Live-Action Tangled Movie

TV & Film

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp remembered our friend, Producer Joe

Roman Kemp Pays Tribute To Capital Producer And Close Friend, Joe Lyons

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Exclusive
Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters