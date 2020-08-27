Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Announce Birth Of Baby Daisy Dove Bloom

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom announce birth of baby girl. Picture: Getty Images/Instagram: @unicef

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have welcomed a baby girl, Daisy Dove Bloom.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have announced the birth of their first child together, a baby girl named Daisy Dove Bloom.

The birth was confirmed by children's charity Unicef for whom both Katy and Orlando are Goodwill Ambassadors. The couple said: "We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter."

> Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom’s Complete Relationship Timeline – How Long They've Been Together

It was accompanied with a black and white photo showing the couple holding hands with their new baby girl.

A daisy can be seen painted on Katy's thumbnail. Katy released the single 'Daisies' in May and announced her pregnancy in the song's music video, showing off her baby bump at the end... so all the clues were there about the name!

In fact, it's going to be a busy 24 hours for Katy. Her sixth studio album Smile is released this Friday (28th August).

Katy and Orlando had previously announced that their baby was going to be a girl. The couple threw a virtual gender reveal party at home and revealed the news to the world by smearing pink cake icing over Orlando’s face.

Daisy is Orlando's second child. The British actor has a nine-year-old son Flynn with his ex-wife, model Miranda Kerr.

Katy and Orlando used their birth announcement to encourage their fans to support the work of UNICEF, writing: "We know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was."

"Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes."

"Since COVID-19, many more newborn lives are at risk because of a greater lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever."

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom at the LA premiere of Amazon's Carnival Row. Picture: Getty Images

"As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare.

"In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting UNICEF, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child.

"We hope your [love] can bloom with generosity."

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News