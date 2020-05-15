Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom’s Complete Relationship Timeline – Including That Paddle Boarding Date And How They Met

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been dating since 2016. Picture: Getty

Katy Perry is pregnant with her first child with Orlando Bloom – here’s a full timeline of their relationship.

When did Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom start dating, how did they meet and when did Katy announce she's pregnant with their first baby?

The couple have been together since 2016, apart from a brief break in their relationship in 2017.

As they prepare to welcome their first baby and continue to plan their wedding we take a look back at Katy and Orlando's love story.

Here's a complete timeline of the couple's relationship...

When did Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom meet?

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom started dating in 2016. Picture: Getty

Katy and Orlando met for the first time at a Golden Globes after party in February 2016, with a source reporting to US Weekly they were “extremely flirty and whispering to each other” at the bash.

At the end of the night they were spotted leaving the party together and weeks later they attended Coachella together, looking equally as close as they danced to the music.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm their relationship

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirmed their relationship by going Instagram official. Picture: Katy Perry/Instagram

The couple confirmed their romance in May 2016 by going Instagram official, with Katy sharing a photo of herself and her new beau wearing dressing gowns and lying on the steps of a stunning building in Cannes.

Orlando Bloom is pictured paddle-boarding naked

The holiday that broke the internet – Katy and Orlando’s trip to Italy in August 2016 went viral when the Lord of the Rings actor was pictured stark naked while paddle boarding with his girlfriend.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom cement their relationship as couple goals at Halloween in 2016

Proving they’re the ultimate couple goals, Katy and Orlando co-ordinated their Halloween costumes in an iconic way, dressing up as Hilary and Bill Clinton.

When did Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom split?

After 10 months of dating, the showbiz pair decided to call it quits in February 2017, releasing a statement to quash any false rumours about the reason for their split.

Their representatives said in a joint statement: “Before rumours or falsifications get out of hand we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time."

Katy was said to have built a strong relationship with Orlando’s son Flynn, who he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, in the months before they split.

Weeks later, Katy insisted they ended on good terms when she tweeted: “How bout a new way of thinking for 2017? You can still be friends and love your former partners! No one’s a victim or a villain, get a life y’all!”

Katy and Orlando rekindle their relationship

After being spotted together on numerous occasions, including at an Adele concert in August 2017 and the filming location of Orlando’s TV series Carnival Row in Prague in March 2018, the stars had fans convinced they were back together.

In April 2018 they visited the Vatican together and met the Pope, with Katy even sharing a photo of her and Orlando during the trip.

In May 2018, Katy confirmed she’s no longer single.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom make their red carpet debut

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom made their red carpet debut in 2018. Picture: Getty

Katy and Orlando finally made their first red carpet appearance as a couple in September 2018, attending the Gala for the Global Ocean – and they looked so happy together.

When did Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom get engaged?

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom got engaged in February 2019. Picture: Katy Perry/Instagram

The loved-up pair announced their engagement three years after first meeting, with Katy announcing the news on Valentine’s Day 2019 with an adorable photo to show off her stunning ring – a ruby surrounded by diamonds.

Katy Perry announces she's pregnant

Katy Perry announced her pregnancy in March. Picture: Katy Perry/Instagram

Katy announced she’s pregnant with her first baby with fiancé Orlando by displaying her blossoming bump in her music video for ‘Never Worn White’ at the beginning of March.

She then confirmed on Instagram by writing alongside the video: “It’s gonna be a jam packed summer.”

The couple are expecting a baby girl, throwing a virtual baby shower to share the news with their friends and family.

