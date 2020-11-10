Halsey Names Harry Styles As One Of Her Dream Collaborations

Halsey told Vogue Magazine that Harry Styles was a dream collaboration. Picture: Getty

Speaking to Vogue Magazine, the 'Without Me' pop star said that she'd love to work with Harry Styles on an upcoming song.

Harry Styles is here to save 2020 - if it's not because of his, quite frankly, magical music video for 'Golden', it's with his bout of soon-to-be critically acclaimed movies, including Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling.

If Halsey has anything to do with it, Harry's next project will be working with her on a new single, as she praised the 'Fine Line' singer in a recent interview.

Speaking to Vogue Magazine, Halsey said she wanted to work with Harry Styles, whilst praising his last album, 'Fine Line'.

"I'm so proud of him just as a fan and as a peer," said the 'Be Kind' pop star. "He's a real one. I think we could make something really cool together".

Halsey also named Grimes as another artist she'd like to work with, saying "I love her, and I have always loved her. I'm also everyone's biggest fan. I'm such a fangirl."

Halsey said she'd like to collaborate with Grimes and Harry Styles. Picture: Getty

Fans are seemingly excited at the prospect of a collaboration, as Halsey has been a Harry Styles stan for some time. In November, 2019, Halsey wrote "Harry Styles on tour during my birthday? yep!" to her 13.7 million Twitter followers, which led to some old photos surfacing.

These pictures showed Halsey repping a lot of Harry Styles merchandise, including t-shirts and posters of the One Direction icon.

halsey's a fan of harry, so cute pic.twitter.com/yGW9ZpUNXK — elpis 希 prod. j-hope (@HOB7II) November 13, 2019

Earlier this year, Halsey reflected on her stan days on the tenth anniversary of One Direction, sharing an old post from 2012, where she wrote "Become a Directioner they said...It will be fun they said..."

