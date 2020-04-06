WATCH: BTS' V Sings To Halsey's 'Closer' Whilst Self-Isolating
6 April 2020, 08:56
BTS' V was filmed dancing and singing along to a cover of The Chainsmokers and Halsey's 'Closer'.
BTS and Halsey have a friendship like no other. Ever since 2017, the seven-member South Korean boy band have been talking about collaborating with her.
Now, just to cement their friendship, BTS' V has been seen singing along to a cover of her hit with The Chainsmokers, 'Closer'.
Whilst self-isolating, V was filmed dancing and singing the lyrics to a cover Halsey's 2016 collaboration with The Chainsmokers.
Kim Taehyung updated his fans with what he's doing, as he wrote "Everyone, if you are bored, then talk to the TV #StayAtHomeChallenge," sharing the video to both Twitter and TikTok.
However, V wasn't listening to the original version of 'Closer', but instead a 50s-inspired version by artist Kenton Chen.
This video comes just days after V was filmed swaying to Justin Bieber's hit 'Intentions' from his latest album, 'Changes'.