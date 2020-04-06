WATCH: BTS' V Sings To Halsey's 'Closer' Whilst Self-Isolating

6 April 2020, 08:56

BTS' V was filmed dancing and singing along to a cover of The Chainsmokers and Halsey's 'Closer'.

BTS and Halsey have a friendship like no other. Ever since 2017, the seven-member South Korean boy band have been talking about collaborating with her.

Now, just to cement their friendship, BTS' V has been seen singing along to a cover of her hit with The Chainsmokers, 'Closer'.

> BTS & Dua Lipa Perform From Home For James Corden's 'Home Fest'

Fans praise Halsey and BTS' strong friendship
Fans praise Halsey and BTS' strong friendship. Picture: Instagram

Whilst self-isolating, V was filmed dancing and singing the lyrics to a cover Halsey's 2016 collaboration with The Chainsmokers.

Kim Taehyung updated his fans with what he's doing, as he wrote "Everyone, if you are bored, then talk to the TV #StayAtHomeChallenge," sharing the video to both Twitter and TikTok.

However, V wasn't listening to the original version of 'Closer', but instead a 50s-inspired version by artist Kenton Chen.

> Grab Our App For The Latest BTS News And Gossip

This video comes just days after V was filmed swaying to Justin Bieber's hit 'Intentions' from his latest album, 'Changes'.

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Break Up Song artwork
    Break Up Song
    Little Mix
    itunes
  2. 2
    Thank You Baked Potato artwork
    Thank You Baked Potato
    Matt Lucas
    itunes
  3. 3
    Blinding Lights artwork
    Blinding Lights
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  4. 4
    Roses (Imanbek Remix) artwork
    Roses (Imanbek Remix)
    SAINt JHN
    itunes
  5. 5
    Physical artwork
    Physical
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  6. 6
    Dance Monkey (James Scott & Luke Hepworth Remix) artwork
    Dance Monkey (James Scott & Luke Hepworth Remix)
    Tones & I
    itunes
  7. 7
    Falling artwork
    Falling
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  8. 8
    Break My Heart artwork
    Break My Heart
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  9. 9
    Quarantine Song artwork
    Quarantine Song
    Jake Quickenden
    itunes
  10. 10
    Stupid Love artwork
    Stupid Love
    Lady Gaga
  11. 11
    Savage
    Megan Thee Stallion
    itunes
  12. 12
    In Your Eyes
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  13. 13
    Supalonely (feat. Gus Dapperton) artwork
    Supalonely (feat. Gus Dapperton)
    Benee
    itunes
  14. 14
    Lonely artwork
    Lonely
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  15. 15
    Ain't No Sunshine
    Bill Withers
    itunes
  16. 16
    Boyfriend
    Mabel
    itunes
  17. 17
    Before You Go artwork
    Before You Go
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  18. 18
    If The World Was Ending (feat. Julia Michaels)
    JP Saxe
    itunes
  19. 19
    Tequila artwork
    Tequila
    Jax Jones & Martin Solveig feat. Raye
    itunes
  20. 20
    Don't Start Now artwork
    Don't Start Now
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  21. 21
    How To Be Lonely
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  22. 22
    Know Your Worth artwork
    Know Your Worth
    Khalid x Disclosure
    itunes
  23. 23
    Flowers (feat. Jaykae)
    Nathan Dawe
    itunes
  24. 24
    Say So artwork
    Say So
    Doja Cat
    itunes
  25. 25
    Better Off Without You artwork
    Better Off Without You
    Becky Hill feat. Shift K3y
    itunes
  26. 26
    Intentions artwork
    Intentions
    Justin Bieber
    itunes
  27. 27
    BELIEVE IT
    Rihanna, PARTYNEXTDOOR
    itunes
  28. 28
    Adore You artwork
    Adore You
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  29. 29
    Rain
    Aitch
    itunes
  30. 30
    The Box artwork
    The Box
    Roddy Ricch
    itunes
  31. 31
    You Should Be Sad (Tiesto Remix) artwork
    You Should Be Sad (Tiesto Remix)
    Halsey
    itunes
  32. 32
    What A Man Gotta Do artwork
    What A Man Gotta Do
    Jonas Brothers
    itunes
  33. 33
    Own It artwork
    Own It
    Stormzy feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy
    itunes
  34. 34
    Birthday artwork
    Birthday
    Anne-Marie
    itunes
  35. 35
    Lean On Me
    Bill Withers
    itunes
  36. 36
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix) artwork
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix)
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  37. 37
    Toosie Slide
    Drake
    itunes
  38. 38
    Lovely Day
    Bill Withers
    itunes
  39. 39
    To Die For artwork
    To Die For
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  40. 40
    The Other Side
    SZA & Justin Timberlake
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

James Arthur is rocking a new look.

James Arthur Shaves His Head And Donates £5k To NHS Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
One Direction's reunion odds have been slashed

One Direction Reunion Odds Cut Again As Harry Styles Hints It's Something They've Thought About

One Direction

Adele and ex-husband Simon Konecki

Adele's £140 Million Divorce Settlement From Simon Konecki Will Remain 'Private', Judge Rules

Adele

Duffy has spoken in detail about her kidnapping ordeal

Duffy Details Terrifying Four-Week Kidnap Ordeal Which Began When She Was Drugged On Her Birthday

News

BENEE finds Billie Eilish comparisons "annoying"

WATCH: BENEE Finds Billie Eilish Comparisons "Annoying"

Billie Eilish