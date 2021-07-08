Alev Aydin Joins Halsey And Baby On Album Cover Shoot

Halsey was joined by Alev Aydin on her album photoshoot. Picture: @iamhalsey/Instagram/@zoneaydin

Alev Aydin was on hand to help Halsey during her stunning photoshoot for her new album, which sparked speculation that she’d given birth.

Halsey sparked speculation that she’d already given birth to her and Alev Aydin’s first baby after dropping a stunning new album cover.

The cover showed the 26-year-old embrace a renaissance-theme, while she has a baby sat on her knee and we are obsessed with how incredible she looks!

It turns out that Alev, who sparked marriage rumours with Halsey recently, was even on hand to be there for his pregnant girlfriend during the photoshoot, as the ‘Without Me’ star shared a number of behind-the-scenes snaps, showing him being the most supportive boyf ever.

She shared the pictures to her Instagram Stories, which were also reposted by Alev himself, proving why they’re one of our fave celeb couples right now!

Halsey's boyfriend helped her out during her album cover shoot. Picture: @iamhalsey/Instagram

Halsey’s powerful album cover celebrated ‘the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth', with the star detailing the deep meaning behind her project in a lengthy caption.

Starting off the caption with the title of her new album, she wrote: “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.

“This album is a concept album about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth. It was very important to me that the cover art conveyed the sentiment of my journey over the past few months.”

Going on to explain what the image means to her, she explained: “This image is my means of reclaiming my autonomy and establishing my pride and strength as a life force for my human being."

Halsey's new album is called 'If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power'. Picture: @iamhalsey/Instagram

Halsey and Alev Aydin are expecting their first child together this summer. Picture: @zoneaydin/Instagram

“This cover image celebrates pregnant and postpartum bodies as something beautiful, to be admired," she added, "We have a long way to go with eradicating the social stigma around bodies & breastfeeding. I hope this can be a step in the right direction!”

She rounded off by sharing the release date for her fourth album - August 27, and we’ve definitely got our countdowns on!

Halsey is inching closer to her due date as well, so it’s safe to say she’s one hard-working mama!

