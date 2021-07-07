Has Halsey Had Her Baby? New Album Cover Celebrates ‘Bodies & Breastfeeding’

Halsey's new album cover has fans thinking she's given birth. Picture: Halsey/Instagram

By Capital FM

Halsey’s incredibly powerful new album cover which includes a baby on her knee has fans thinking she’s given birth.

Halsey is set to become a mum any day now, so her album cover announcement has fans thinking she has in fact had her baby already!

The ‘Without Me’ songstress posted a snap on Instagram of her new album cover, showing her partially exposed and looking every inch the queen she is, with a baby sat on her knee.

Who Is Alev Aydin? Meet Halsey's Boyfriend & Baby Daddy

The 26-year-old explained in the caption the renaissance-themed cover is to “reclaim my autonomy” after going through “the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth.”

Halsey announced her pregnancy in January. Picture: Halsey/Instagram

This statement has fans thinking her baby with boyfriend Alev Aydin has arrived after all, but we’ll wait for confirmation from Halsey on that one.

She also wrote the album’s new name beside the powerful image: “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.”

Halsey the explained the deeper meaning behind her next musical creation and, honestly, we’re in awe.

“This album is a concept album about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth,” she said. “It was very important to me that the cover art conveyed the sentiment of my journey over the past few months.

Okay Halsey but who’s baby is that? pic.twitter.com/t389wUScIB — sprogz⚔️🩸 (@sprogzz) July 7, 2021

wait did halsey rented a baby...🧍‍♀️🧍‍♀️🧍‍♀️🧍‍♀️🧍‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/jplrIBTt7j — nic⁹¹ (@daggersvinyl) July 7, 2021

i need to know is this child a real child or is this child edited in or something i'm v confused. is this a photograph or a hyper realistic painting or digital rendering i need answers — 𝚌𝚎𝚒𝚕𝚒𝚍𝚑⚔️🩸 (@ceilmao) July 7, 2021

“The dichotomy of the Madonna and the Whore. The idea that me as a sexual being and my body as a vessel and gift to my child are two concepts that can co-exist peacefully and powerfully.”

The ‘Nightmare’ hitmaker continued: “My body has belonged to the world in many different ways the past few years, and this image is my means of reclaiming my autonomy and establishing my pride and strength as a life force for my human being.

“This cover image celebrates pregnant and postpartum bodies as something beautiful, to be admired. We have a long way to go with eradicating the social stigma around bodies & breastfeeding. I hope this can be a step in the right direction!”

She rounded things off by announcing her fourth album will be out 27 August 2021.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital