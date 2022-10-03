Gigi Hadid And Leonardo DiCaprio Have Been Spotted In Paris

3 October 2022, 16:17

Gigi and Leo are hanging out again
Gigi and Leo are hanging out again. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Savannah Roberts

Gigi Hadid and Leonardo Dicaprio's relationship is seemingly heating up as they are spotted on yet another night out amid the growing romance rumours.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rumours about a potential relationship between Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid have been circulating for weeks, and now the A-list pair have been spotted together in none other than the city of love...

Gigi, 27, and Leo, 47, reportedly were seen hanging out during Paris Fashion Week with fans speculating that the Hollywood actor was there to support the model as she made another dazzling runway appearance.

Mohamed Hadid Responds To Gigi And Leonardo DiCaprio Dating Rumours

The internet went into overdrive when the two celebs were linked just a few weeks after the 47-year-old actor’s split from his long-term girlfriend, Camila Morrone, 25.

After walking the Messika fashion show – among many others at PFW – Gigi was photographed at the luxury Parisian hotel Royal Monceau, it wasn't long until the Titanic star was also seen leaving the same hotel on September 29.

Gigi Hadid walked the runway during Paris Fashion Week
Gigi Hadid walked the runway during Paris Fashion Week. Picture: Getty

Since the claims began to do the rounds, more and more sightings of the hot new couple have come to light, Hadid and DiCaprio were also seen together at a New York Fashion Week afterparty on September 10.

A source for In Touch Weekly revealed in August that the rumoured hottest new couple were casually seeing each other, the insider alleged: "They have known each other for several years. They’re super attracted to each other."

"It’s casual and not a constant thing. But they have lots of mutual friends," they explained.

Leonardo DiCaprio has been seen during Paris Fashion Week
Leonardo DiCaprio has been seen during Paris Fashion Week. Picture: Getty
Gigi has been very busy working the Paris Fashion Week catwalks
Gigi has been very busy working the Paris Fashion Week catwalks. Picture: Alamy

Gigi's dad Mohamed Hadid has since weighed in on the speculated relationship, telling MailOnline: "I have not spoken to my daughter about Mr. DiCaprio. I don't think they are dating. I believe they are just good friends, but I really don't know."

The supermodel has been single since October 2021 after she and Zayn Malik called time on their six-year relationship, they continue to co-parent their two-year-old daughter Khai.

Leo and Gigi are remaining tight-lipped regarding their rumoured romance, with neither releasing a statement regarding the media storm surrounding their 'relationship'.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Netflix's Blonde has sparked mass backlash since its release

Why Netflix's 'Blonde' Is Receiving Backlash: Inside The Marilyn Monroe Discussion Online

Here's when the next Kardashians episode will air on Hulu and Disney

When Is The Next Episode Of The Kardashians On? Date And Air Time

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romance is over

Why Did Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Split?

Could Taylor Swift be touring sooner than we thought?

Is Taylor Swift Going On Tour In 2023?

Yolanda Hadid has hit back at criticism she faced over her 'bad parenting'

Gigi Hadid’s Mum Yolanda Hits Back At ‘Bad’ Parenting Comments

Hocus Pocus 2 has now dropped on Disney+

Hocus Pocus 2 Viewers Are All Saying The Same Thing About The Halloween Sequel

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star