Gigi Hadid And Leonardo DiCaprio Have Been Spotted In Paris

Gigi and Leo are hanging out again. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Savannah Roberts

Gigi Hadid and Leonardo Dicaprio's relationship is seemingly heating up as they are spotted on yet another night out amid the growing romance rumours.

Rumours about a potential relationship between Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid have been circulating for weeks, and now the A-list pair have been spotted together in none other than the city of love...

Gigi, 27, and Leo, 47, reportedly were seen hanging out during Paris Fashion Week with fans speculating that the Hollywood actor was there to support the model as she made another dazzling runway appearance.

The internet went into overdrive when the two celebs were linked just a few weeks after the 47-year-old actor’s split from his long-term girlfriend, Camila Morrone, 25.

After walking the Messika fashion show – among many others at PFW – Gigi was photographed at the luxury Parisian hotel Royal Monceau, it wasn't long until the Titanic star was also seen leaving the same hotel on September 29.

Gigi Hadid walked the runway during Paris Fashion Week. Picture: Getty

Since the claims began to do the rounds, more and more sightings of the hot new couple have come to light, Hadid and DiCaprio were also seen together at a New York Fashion Week afterparty on September 10.

A source for In Touch Weekly revealed in August that the rumoured hottest new couple were casually seeing each other, the insider alleged: "They have known each other for several years. They’re super attracted to each other."

"It’s casual and not a constant thing. But they have lots of mutual friends," they explained.

Leonardo DiCaprio has been seen during Paris Fashion Week. Picture: Getty

Gigi has been very busy working the Paris Fashion Week catwalks. Picture: Alamy

Gigi's dad Mohamed Hadid has since weighed in on the speculated relationship, telling MailOnline: "I have not spoken to my daughter about Mr. DiCaprio. I don't think they are dating. I believe they are just good friends, but I really don't know."

The supermodel has been single since October 2021 after she and Zayn Malik called time on their six-year relationship, they continue to co-parent their two-year-old daughter Khai.

Leo and Gigi are remaining tight-lipped regarding their rumoured romance, with neither releasing a statement regarding the media storm surrounding their 'relationship'.

