Gigi Hadid Shares Sweet Snap Of Khai's 2nd Birthday

20 September 2022, 14:53 | Updated: 20 September 2022, 15:00

Gigi Hadid celebrated her daughters birthday
Gigi Hadid celebrated her daughters birthday. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Proud mum Gigi Hadid brought the birthday celebrations for her daughter Khai to Instagram in a sweet post.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Gigi Hadid celebrated her daughter Khai's birthday and even gave her 75 million Instagram followers a little insight into the celebrations.

On Monday, the mum-of-one took to her Stories to share her pride as her baby girl turned two years old!

Taylor Swift Joined Gigi Hadid At The Launch Of Her Clothing Brand

The 27-year-old model posted a picture of Khai's birthday cake, which was an adorably decorated Peppa Pig-themed dessert – perfect for a kids' party.

Along with the adorable picture, Gigi wrote: "Our little angel turned 2 today."

Gigi posted a mini tribute to Khai
Gigi posted a mini tribute to Khai. Picture: Alamy
Gigi threw her two-year-old daughter a birthday bash
Gigi threw her two-year-old daughter a birthday bash. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Gigi even gave ex-boyfriend Zayn a rare shoutout on the Insta post, tagging him in the photo as well as the bakery that made the playful birthday cake.

Despite not posting any further photos from the celebrations, the caption and tag led fans to believe that the One Direction star and supermodel hosted the party together.

Zayn and Gigi broke up in October 2021after six years of dating, the pair welcomed their first child together in September 2020 and continued to co-parent Khai following the split.

The 27-year-old has given several nods to her ex on social media – most recently posting a tribute to Zayn for Father's Day.

Gigi Hadid shared her proud mum moment
Gigi Hadid shared her proud mum moment. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram
Zayn and Gigi broke up in October 2021
Zayn and Gigi broke up in October 2021. Picture: Getty

Since the breakup, Gigi hadn't been linked to anyone romantically, until rumours began to whirr of a romance between the star and Leonardo DiCaprio in recent weeks.

The A-list mum largely keeps her cards close to her chest when it comes to her private life and tries to keep her daughter away from the limelight, only giving fans rare photo updates on how Khai is getting on.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

What's Harry Styles accent in Don't Worry Darling?

What Is Harry Styles' Accent Meant To Be In Don't Worry Darling?

Selena Gomez is working on a documentary

All The Details On Selena Gomez's Documentary 'My Mind & Me'

Kim Kardashian gave a review on Don't Worry Darling starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh

Kim Kardashian Praises Don’t Worry Darling’s Harry Styles And Florence Pugh In Glowing Review

Netflix viewers have been giving Do Revenge glowing reviews

Netflix’s Do Revenge Branded ‘A Masterpiece’ By Fans - And Here’s Why

Prince George and sister Princess Charlotte

Princess Charlotte Seen Telling Brother Prince George To Bow As The Queen’s Coffin Passes By

Behati Prinsloo is married to Maroon 5's Adam Levine and they have two children together

Who Is Adam Levine’s Wife Behati Prinsloo & How Many Kids Do They Have?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star