Gigi Hadid Shares Sweet Snap Of Khai's 2nd Birthday

Gigi Hadid celebrated her daughters birthday. Picture: Getty

Proud mum Gigi Hadid brought the birthday celebrations for her daughter Khai to Instagram in a sweet post.

Gigi Hadid celebrated her daughter Khai's birthday and even gave her 75 million Instagram followers a little insight into the celebrations.

On Monday, the mum-of-one took to her Stories to share her pride as her baby girl turned two years old!

The 27-year-old model posted a picture of Khai's birthday cake, which was an adorably decorated Peppa Pig-themed dessert – perfect for a kids' party.

Along with the adorable picture, Gigi wrote: "Our little angel turned 2 today."

Gigi posted a mini tribute to Khai. Picture: Alamy

Gigi threw her two-year-old daughter a birthday bash. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Gigi even gave ex-boyfriend Zayn a rare shoutout on the Insta post, tagging him in the photo as well as the bakery that made the playful birthday cake.

Despite not posting any further photos from the celebrations, the caption and tag led fans to believe that the One Direction star and supermodel hosted the party together.

Zayn and Gigi broke up in October 2021after six years of dating, the pair welcomed their first child together in September 2020 and continued to co-parent Khai following the split.

The 27-year-old has given several nods to her ex on social media – most recently posting a tribute to Zayn for Father's Day.

Gigi Hadid shared her proud mum moment. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Zayn and Gigi broke up in October 2021. Picture: Getty

Since the breakup, Gigi hadn't been linked to anyone romantically, until rumours began to whirr of a romance between the star and Leonardo DiCaprio in recent weeks.

The A-list mum largely keeps her cards close to her chest when it comes to her private life and tries to keep her daughter away from the limelight, only giving fans rare photo updates on how Khai is getting on.

