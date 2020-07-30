Gigi Hadid’s Dad Shares Family Photos With Dua Lipa And Anwar As Model Prepares To Welcome Her First Baby

30 July 2020, 11:58

Gigi Hadid's dad shared a sweet family photo
Gigi Hadid's dad shared a sweet family photo. Picture: Getty / Mohammed Hadid/Instagram

Gigi Hadid’s dad, Mohamed Hadid, shared some family photos to mark daughter Alana’s birthday this weekend where they were joined by Anwar and girlfriend Dua Lipa.

Gigi Hadid is preparing to welcome her first baby with Zayn Malik, and has moved back to her apartment in New York as her due date inches closer.

As she settled in to her house in Manhattan, Gigi’s siblings came together to celebrate their sister Alana’s birthday and their dad Mohammed couldn’t help but gush about his gorgeous family on Instagram.

Gigi Hadid Is ‘So Excited’ To Raise Her & Zayn Malik’s Baby Together In New NYC Apartment

Sharing a photo of Gigi and Bella’s siblings Alana, Marielle, and Anwar, Mohammed wrote: “My kids my life. My legacy. @mariellemama @lanzybear @gigihadid @bellahadid @anwarhadid We all give a very happy weekend and an extra two days of birthdays to @lanzybear.”

Gigi Hadid is very close with her dad Mohammed
Gigi Hadid is very close with her dad Mohammed. Picture: Getty

Dua Lipa was also tagged in the picture after she and Anwar visited his family at the end of lockdown.

Mohammed also posted a throwback photo of himself with each of his daughters as son Anwar sat in front of them, looking up at his dad in a sweet snap.

The Real Estate Developer and ex wife Yolanda share Gigi, Bella, and Anwar, while daughters Alana and Marielle are with his first wife Mary Butler.

Gigi wasn’t able to join her big sister’s birthday celebrations, but made sure to post a tribute to her milestone on Instagram.

She wrote: “HAPPIEST birthday to my amazing big sister @lanzybear whose spirit is so special and whose heart is gold. Your ability to connect with anyone and always be present is what makes you loved by so many. Wishing you the best day and year & wish I could be with you today.”

Gigi is preparing to welcome her first baby with boyfriend Zayn Malik in a couple of months, after the news of her pregnancy was confirmed at the end of April.

The couple spent quarantine on her family’s farm in Pennsylvania but are now back in Gigi’s newly-decorated Manhattan apartment.

