Emma Roberts Is Pregnant With Her & Boyfriend Garrett Hedlund's First Child

Picture: Instagram/Getty

Emma Roberts is pregnant and expecting her first baby with her actor beau Garrett Hedlund.

Emma Roberts and her boyfriend Garrett Hedlund are expecting their first child together!

Us Weekly revealed the pregnancy on their ‘Hot Hollywood’ news podcast.

The actors have been together for just over a year, after they were first spotted holding hands, in LA, in March 2019.

At the time, a source revealed to the same publication that the pair were seeing each other.

Emma Roberts is expecting her first child. Picture: Instagram

They said: "Garrett and Emma have been friends, but this is new, casual, and just a couple of weeks old.”

It was said that the Scream Queens actress and her bae were ‘having fun and enjoying each other’.

Neither of the Hollywood stars has spoken about the pregnancy yet, so we're not sure just how far along the actress is.

Emma and Garrett's romance began shortly after she broke off her engagement with her American Horror Story co-star, Evan Peters.

She and Evan had been dating since 2012 and had a very turbulent relationship before calling it quits last year.

He went on to date ‘Manic’ singer Halsey in September last year, but the pair went their separate ways earlier this year.

