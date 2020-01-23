Halsey's Fans Resurface Old Tweets Of Her Fangirling Over Boyfriend Evan Peters Before They Were Together

Halsey has been dating Evan Peters since October. Picture: PA

Halsey's fans have found some hilarious tweets of her fangirling over her boyfriend, Evan Peter, before they were together.

Halsey has pretty much been obsessed with her boyfriend Evan Peters since 2012, according to her old tweets.

Back in 2012, she posted: 'Petition for Evan Peters to date me,' and 'I just want cookies and Evan Peters'.

Referring to his dark character in American Horror Story, she also penned: "Seriously Evan Peters stop making me attracted to alleged sociopaths and accused murderers," and, "I’m so in love with Evan Peters. I’m so whipped."

Fast forward to 2020 and the pair are an official couple, who have been dating since last October.

Fans have now dubbed the singer an 'inspiration' for 'manifesting' their relationship.

"Halsey said: i want it. i got it.," wrote a fan on Twitter.

Another added: "Halsey manifesting her and Evan Peters will be together in the future is the most powerful thing."

Halsey shared a message for Evan Peters' birthday. Picture: Instagram

Halsey's old resurfaced tweets about Evan. Picture: Twitter

Halsey and Evan Peters have been dating since October. Picture: Instagram

halsey said:



i want it.



i got it. pic.twitter.com/nAPx7yWmmV — ky ♡ (@curingsivan) January 20, 2020

Halsey and Evan sparked dating rumours when they were seen hanging out in LA theme park, Six Flags Magic Mountain, in September.

They then made things official with their carpet debut on the same night at American Horror Story’s 100th episode party.

We can only applaud her for being a determined queen and maybe if we carry on tweeting about Harry Styles, we can date him too!

