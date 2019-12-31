Halsey Pulls Together Last Minute Show In Melbourne For Fire Relief After Falls Festival Is Cancelled Due To Wildfires

Halsey organised a benefit concert in Australia for fire relief. Picture: Getty

Halsey was among a number of artists to organise a last-minute benefit concert for fire services after Falls Festival in Australia was cancelled.

Halsey won over the hearts of the Aussie nation this weekend, after she and a number of other artists rallied together to put on last-minute concerts with all proceeds going to fire relief, amid the wild fires sweeping across parts of the country.

The ‘Graveyard’ singer was one of the headlining acts for Fall Festival in Lorne before the location was deemed a health and safety risk and the four-day event was cancelled.

Forecasted weather predicted potential fires, smoke, severe winds, and tree hazards at the site, meaning 9,000 campers who had already set up had to evacuate.

Vampire Weekend and Lewis Capaldi were also among the line-up for the New Year’s Eve festival.

However, Halsey and a number of other local and international artists - including Yungblud - agreed to put on last-minute shows across Melbourne within the space of two days.

Huge lines for @halsey’s impromptu gig at The Forum in Melbourne tonight! The show will raise money for the fire fighting efforts, following the cancellation of the Lorne Falls Festival. @abcnews @abcmelbourne pic.twitter.com/OhqSuCs4qA — Sarah Maunder (@s_maunder) December 29, 2019

Announcing the new plans on 29 December, Halsey tweeted: “TONIGHT i’m playing a good old fashioned dirty show in MELBOURNE! i told you i’d come thru. LORNE falls ticket holders get PRIORITY access to the box office tonight, but anyone can come. all profits are going to fire relief. DRIVE ON UP AND LETS DO THIS! [sic]”

She added: “I was so devastated this morning when i saw the news but i’m ITCHING to play a show tonight so a bunch of amazing amazing people (like hundreds) pulled together to make this happen JUST for you and me tonight. only thing as good as a festy is an intimate club show.”

Halsey later tweeted Australia “means the world to me” and that the people “touched my heart forever”.

The pop star continued: “It means so much that i could contribute anything at all. we’re in this together.”

In a video captured at the impromptu concert, Halsey thanked the people working to relieve the fires.

She said: “We are doing everything in our power to raise proceeds for them.”

