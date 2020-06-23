The Reason Niall Horan Doesn’t Have Any Tattoos

Niall Horan is the only 1D member without tattoos. Picture: Getty / PA

Niall Horan is the only One Direction member without any tattoos.

Niall Horan’s One Direction bandmates; Liam Payne, Harry Styles, and Louis Tomlinson, each have tattoos on almost every one of their body parts.

But Niall remains the only 1D star to be un-inked – and there’s a reason he doesn’t have any body art.

Niall has been open about his fear of the needle, nervously biting his nails and shaking when he and the boys played Tattoo Roulette on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Each of the One Direction boys have tattoos. Picture: Getty

Luckily it was Harry who fell victim to the odds, admitting he was “absolutely fine” about getting another inking.

When he realised it wasn’t him, Niall jumped up and down screaming with relief.

And way back in 2014 he told Glamour UK he’s just too frightened to get one.

“All the lads have screws on them. I’m just too scared to do it.”

Niall has felt this way for quite some time, telling Cambio 16 the year before in 2013 how he’s “never felt the need.”

However, it doesn’t mean the ‘Heartbreak Weather’ singer is against body art, often signing loyal fans’ arms so they can get his signature permanently etched into their skin.

And Niall's fear of the needle might be gradually easing, as in 'Nice to Meet Ya' he sings: 'I want your number tattooed on my arm in ink, I swear'

He did briefly have a change of heart when One Direction went on their hiatus in 2016 though, telling Fabulous magazine he wanted a permanent reminder of his bandmates before they went their separate ways.

Niall explained: “I’m definitely doing something about that [not having a tattoo] because when we’re apart I know I’m going to miss them.”

We're yet to see it though!

