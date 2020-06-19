Niall Horan Forced To Explain One Direction Tweet To Fans

Niall Horan forced to explain One Direction tweet. Picture: Twitter @NiallOfficial/ Getty Images

Niall Horan's had to explain himself to One Direction fans after liking and unliking a tweet!

Niall Horan has had to explain himself to One Direction fans after liking and unliking a tweet, clapping back it was an accidental like, and we're kind of sad as well because any hint about a reunion is always gonna' get us excited.

The 1D tweet in question simply said "RT if you stan one direction" along with all the members' names, and it seems the 'No Judgement' singer's thumb slipped, and he gave it a like (Jeez Niall, the instruction was to retweet).

Niall Horan responds to a fan about a One Direction tweet he liked. Picture: Twitter @NiallOfficial

Fans, and 1D fans especially, aren't ones to let something like this slide without knowing what was going on, so, someone asked him: "Niall why did you unliked the gain tweet?"

The 26-year-old hit back, saying: "Coz I obviously didn’t mean to like in the first place."

One brave fan let Niall know 'technology isn't his strong suit' and we're surprised he didn't send a sassy response back- and we live for Niall's sassy social media clap backs.

technology isn’t your strong suit is it niall, tbh I always like things without realising — kim (@besosweetkim) June 19, 2020

Elsewhere, Niall hopped onto Instagram live with his recent collaborator, Ashe, and the two chatted over a beer about all kinds of things, from their favourite pop songs (Niall's is Katy Perry's Teenage Dream), writing music in lockdown and how their duet feels all kinds of natural.

He told Ashe what he'd told a fan, he wrote so much that he was starting to 'not know' what he was even writing about- so is taking a break to 'clear his brain out', working out, cooking, long distancing cycling and listening to music for inspiration.

