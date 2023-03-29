Emily Ratajkowski Reveals Why She Called Out Taylor Swift’s ‘Uncomfortable’ Interview With Ellen DeGeneres

29 March 2023, 16:31

Why Emily Ratajkowski called out Ellen DeGeneres over her viral Taylor Swift interview
Why Emily Ratajkowski called out Ellen DeGeneres over her viral Taylor Swift interview. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Emily Ratajkowksi came to Taylor Swift’s defence earlier this year after a resurfaced interview with Ellen DeGeneres about the singer’s dating life went viral.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Emily Ratajkowski called out Ellen DeGeneres in January this year over an ‘uncomfortable’ interview with Taylor Swift, which originally aired in 2012.

The interview, which shows the ‘Midnights’ songstress visibly uncomfortable as Ellen speculates about her dating life at the time, had resurfaced on TikTok and gone viral again, with many people jumping in the comments to back Taylor over how ‘awful’ the interview was.

Harry Styles And Emily Ratajkowski Filmed Kissing In Tokyo

Throwback To When Emily Ratajkowski Was On Everyone’s Favourite Nickelodeon Show

Model and mother-of-one, Emily, was amongst the comments as she penned at the time: “This is so f***ed up. She’s literally begging her to stop.”

The TikTok video showed a split-screen between an interview of Taylor in 2020 discussing the viral Ellen clip, alongside the clip itself where Ellen asks the ‘Speak Now’ songstress to ‘ring a bell’ for each male celebrity who appears on the screen that she’s dated.

Emily Ratajkowski revealed why she called out Ellen DeGeneres over the viral Taylor Swift interview
Emily Ratajkowski revealed why she called out Ellen DeGeneres over the viral Taylor Swift interview. Picture: Getty

Speaking up about why she decided to call out the interview, Emily told Elle: “I recently became a Swiftie, I loved her last album and I've seen her documentary, but I wasn't following her career in the same way the last 10-plus years. Watching that [interview], I was so struck by how clear she's being about what is making her uncomfortable.

"I think the lens that I would've viewed that interview from 10 years ago versus now has evolved so much, which is why it struck me. I was in bed falling asleep and commented on it, not because I thought it was going to make headlines at all."

Emily then went on to say that Taylor is “another example of a woman who has been faced with such blatant misogyny and sexism”, adding: “Yet we don’t want to admit that, because she’s powerful and successful, and also she’s white.”

Taylor Swift's 2012 interview with Ellen DeGeneres went viral again this year
Taylor Swift's 2012 interview with Ellen DeGeneres went viral again this year. Picture: Alamy

The model continued: “There’s a bunch of reasons, which I think are fair and important to also bring up in the conversation, but that clip in particular was just so striking to me because she was communicating very clearly about why she didn’t feel comfortable with what was happening.

“And it was making everyone laugh. It actually upset me. And I think that just even that speaks to a larger thing I’ve noticed, where people don’t listen to femme-presenting people.”

Addressing the video herself in the split-screen 2020 interview, Taylor described what had happened, saying: “People were just kind of reducing me to—kind of making slideshows of my dating life and putting people in there that I'd sat next to at a party once and deciding that my songwriting was like a trick, rather than a skill and a craft."

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Could Taylor Swift be touring sooner than we thought?

Is Taylor Swift Going On Tour In 2023 & Are There UK Dates Yet?

Sabrina gave a fan a therapy session...

Sabrina Carpenter Held A Therapy Session Mid-Concert & Everyone's Obsessed

All the info on After Everything including cast, release date and what it's about

After Everything: The Lowdown On After 5 Including Cast, Release Date & Plot

Is Justin Bieber retiring from music?

Is Justin Bieber Quitting Music For Good? Inside Those Retirement Rumours

More Zayn and Selena theories are cropping up

Selena Gomez Spotted With Zayn Malik's Assistant And Fans Have A Lot Of Theories

Love Island's Rosie Seabrook has teased a potential romance with Keanan Brand

Love Island’s Rosie Hints At New Romance With Co-Star After Claiming Casey ‘Ghosted’ Her

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star