Inside Doja Cat's Star-Studded Halloween Party

Doja Cat had the most iconic party. Picture: Doja Cat/Winnie Harlow/Instagram

By Capital FM

Here's an inside look into Doja Cat's iconic Halloween bash and the iconic celebrity guest list!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Doja Cat recently held a Halloween bash that captured the internet's attention!

Social media users were sent reeling when the 'Need To Know' songstress posted snaps of her Disney-inspired costume for her 'Under The Sea' themed party!

Why Fans Can't Stop Watching Doja Cat's Bored 'Say So' Performance

The iconic event boasted a very impressive guest list with pop sensations from Billie Eilish to Justin Bieber in attendance..

Here are the slew of stars that came out to celebrate Doja's 26th birthday with her!

Doja Cat held an iconic halloween bash. Picture: Doja Cat/Instagram

Doja Cat undoubtedly turned heads when she cosplayed as Princess Kida from the 2001 Disney flick, Atlantis: The Lost Empire.

The industry's biggest names came out in their best 'underwater' attire to mark the Halloween/birthday event.

Supermodel Winnie Harlow took to Instagram to share some envy-inducing snaps of the big night – she can be seen partying up a storm with the likes of Justin Bieber and Jack Harlow.

Justin Bieber was in attendance at the 26th birthday party. Picture: Winnie Harlow/Instagram

The sheer size of the bash became clear in the America's Next Top Model alumna's carousel post, Doja certainly went all out on the ocean-themed decor!

Winnie wrote with the post: "Get into it YUH. @dojacat my baby love, always happy to celebrate you!!"

Billie Eilish showed up in support of her fellow musician and put her spin on the dress code by donning a head-to-toe crab costume.

Billie Eilish attended Doja's A-list event. Picture: Winnie Harlow/Instagram

'Wild Side' songstress Normani stepped out in a blood orange mini dress adorned with a metallic fish scale pattern.

She even shared some photos to the Twittersphere of her posing with the iconic birthday girl.

Normani donned a metallic orange number at the event. Picture: Normani/Instagram

Not only has the 'Get Into It' singer inspired everyone with her Atlantis look... but she's made us all a little bit too jealous of her big bash!

Doja Cat certainly knows how to throw a party!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital