Inside Doja Cat's Star-Studded Halloween Party

25 October 2021, 11:09 | Updated: 25 October 2021, 11:13

Doja Cat had the most iconic party
Doja Cat had the most iconic party. Picture: Doja Cat/Winnie Harlow/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Here's an inside look into Doja Cat's iconic Halloween bash and the iconic celebrity guest list!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Doja Cat recently held a Halloween bash that captured the internet's attention!

Social media users were sent reeling when the 'Need To Know' songstress posted snaps of her Disney-inspired costume for her 'Under The Sea' themed party!

Why Fans Can't Stop Watching Doja Cat's Bored 'Say So' Performance

The iconic event boasted a very impressive guest list with pop sensations from Billie Eilish to Justin Bieber in attendance..

Here are the slew of stars that came out to celebrate Doja's 26th birthday with her!

Doja Cat held an iconic halloween bash
Doja Cat held an iconic halloween bash. Picture: Doja Cat/Instagram

Doja Cat undoubtedly turned heads when she cosplayed as Princess Kida from the 2001 Disney flick, Atlantis: The Lost Empire.

The industry's biggest names came out in their best 'underwater' attire to mark the Halloween/birthday event.

Supermodel Winnie Harlow took to Instagram to share some envy-inducing snaps of the big night – she can be seen partying up a storm with the likes of Justin Bieber and Jack Harlow.

Justin Bieber was in attendance at the 26th birthday party
Justin Bieber was in attendance at the 26th birthday party. Picture: Winnie Harlow/Instagram

The sheer size of the bash became clear in the America's Next Top Model alumna's carousel post, Doja certainly went all out on the ocean-themed decor!

Winnie wrote with the post: "Get into it YUH. @dojacat my baby love, always happy to celebrate you!!"

Billie Eilish showed up in support of her fellow musician and put her spin on the dress code by donning a head-to-toe crab costume.

Billie Eilish attended Doja's A-list event
Billie Eilish attended Doja's A-list event. Picture: Winnie Harlow/Instagram

'Wild Side' songstress Normani stepped out in a blood orange mini dress adorned with a metallic fish scale pattern.

She even shared some photos to the Twittersphere of her posing with the iconic birthday girl.

Normani donned a metallic orange number at the event
Normani donned a metallic orange number at the event. Picture: Normani/Instagram

Not only has the 'Get Into It' singer inspired everyone with her Atlantis look... but she's made us all a little bit too jealous of her big bash!

Doja Cat certainly knows how to throw a party!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Who will join the cast of I'm A Celeb 2021? The rumoured line-up so far

I’m A Celebrity 2021: Rumoured Line-Up And Confirmed Contestants

The cast of Friends paid tribute to their late co-star James Michael Tyler

Friends Cast Pay Tribute To Gunther Actor James Michael Tyler After He Dies Aged 59

Stranger Things 4 will apparently move outside of Hawkins, Indiana

Stranger Things 4 Release Date Latest, Trailers, Cast & All The News

TV & Film

Adele gave a glimpse inside her home

Inside Adele’s £7 Million ‘Very English’ Beverly Hills Mansion

Find out which character you are from season 3 of Netflix's You!

QUIZ: Which You Season 3 Character Are You?

Features

Swedish House Mafia & The Weeknd release new track

The Weeknd And Swedish House Mafia 'Moth To A Flame' Lyrics Decoded

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him