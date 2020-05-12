Dua Lipa Says Normani Collaboration Is Coming ‘Soon’

Dua and Normani have recorded a song together. Picture: instagram

Dua Lipa and Normani recorded a song together.

Dua Lipa may have only just dropped the album of the century but it seems she’s not done spoiling us just yet.

The ‘Physical’ singer, who is currently isolating with her boyfriend Anwar Hadid in London, has hinted a collaboration she recorded with Normani is coming ‘soon’.

The track was originally set to appear on Dua’s second studio ablum, ‘Future Nostolgia,’ however, she ultimately decided to release it without any features.

When asked by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen about it is we’ll finally get to hear it, she replied: “You might hear soon."

Dua has worked with some huge stars in the past including Clavin Harris, Silk City and Sean Paul.

She also recorded a song with Ariana Grande, but it never ended up being released due to their conflicting schedules.

The song, titled ‘Bad To You’ ended up being re-recorded by Ari, Normani and Nicki Minaj and features on the Charlie’s Angels’ soundtrack.

Dua said at the time: "The song that me and Ariana did together was originally for her record.

“And then the timing didn't really work for either of us because I had just finished putting music out and she was working on her next record."

Dua has also recorded a song with Miley Cyrus in the past which we’re yet to get our hands on.

Opening up about the track to Capital’s Roman Kemp, she said: “We aren't sure if the song is the one we want to release so it's in waiting, and maybe we'll do something different.

"There is a song but we don't know if it's the song."

We’ll be the judge of that, thanks, Dua! DROP IT ALREADY!

