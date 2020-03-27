Exclusive

WATCH: Dua Lipa Shares Her Tips For Self-Isolating

As she self-isolates during the coronavirus pandemic, the 'Break My Heart' singer admitted what's frustrating her.

Dua Lipa's past few weeks have been wild - as the whole country is on lockdown due to COVID-19. Her incredible sophomore album, 'Future Nostalgia', has been released sooner than expected.

So when the 'Physical' singer joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, the guys wanted to know exactly how self-isolation had affected her.

> Dua Lipa Teases Upcoming Collaboration With Miley Cyrus

Dua Lipa is in a relationship with Anwar Hadid. Picture: Getty

Roman asked Dua - who is currently isolating with her boyfriend, Anwar Hadid - what the toughest part of being locked away with him for such an extended period of time is.

"When you play Uno, and you win relentlessly, make sure to also let them win," joked Dua. "Try not to play too competitively."

She apparently met Gigi and Bella's brother, Anwar, in June last year, after he showed her some music he'd created. Romance rumours began after that, after a source close to the pair said he'd "reached out to her for a date".

One month later, they were seen kissing at British Summertime Festival. In September that year, it was reported that the pair had moved in together, as they shared an apartment in New York.

> Roman Kemp's Catching Up With All Of The Stars On Our App

While Dua brought the release of her album forward, she has assured fans that tour dates have not been cancelled; "the shows have been postponed for the health and safety of everyone," she said.