WATCH: Dua Lipa Teases Upcoming Collaboration With Miley Cyrus

Dua Lipa is rumoured to be collaborating with Miley Cyrus on a new single, after her song with Ariana Grande was never released.

Dua Lipa's recently released her new single, 'Don't Start Now', but it looks like even more new music from her could be on the way.

The 'One Kiss' chart-topper was rumoured to be collaborating with Miley Cyrus on a song called 'Coldblood'.

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp questioned Dua on the possibility of a song with the Hannah Montana star, to which she said "Potentially.

"I'm a big fan of hers, and she's so lovely. We're thinking about doing something together in the near future, but we're talking about it," said Dua Lipa.

This comes after she was said to have recorded a song with Ariana Grande for the Charlie's Angels original soundtrack. Due to timing, however, the song wasn't released, and was instead given to Normani and Nicki Minaj.

"The song that me and Ariana did together was originally for her record. Timing didn't really work for either of us," she continued. "It's found a home with someone else, and I'm super happy about it."

Dua Lipa is also set to perform her new song, 'Don't Start Now' at this year's MTV EMAs, alongside the likes of Mabel, Niall Horan and Halsey.