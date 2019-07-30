WATCH: AJ Tracey Makes A Plea To Dua Lipa For A Collaboration

Following his huge success with 'Ladbroke Grove', rapper AJ Tracey has shouted-out Dua Lipa asking for a collaboration with her.

AJ Tracey has make a public plea to 'IDGAF' singer, Dua Lipa, asking her to collaborate with him on an upcoming track.

The 'Ladbroke Grove' rapper recently joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp to discuss which British pop star he'd like to work with an a single.

AJ Tracey joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. Picture: Capital

"I wouldn't mind doing a track with Dua Lipa," said the 25-year-old star. AJ Tracey went on to ask Dua to hit him up for the possible collaboration.

AJ Tracey recently released his self-titled album, which features his latest single, 'Ladbroke Grove', as well as collaborations with the likes of Not3s.

Meanwhile, Dua Lipa has made headlines following her relationship with Anwar Hadid. The pair have been spotted close together at festivals.