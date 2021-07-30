Curtis Pritchard Reveals Why He Cut Ties With Love Island Co-Stars Including Tommy Fury

30 July 2021, 11:00

Curtis Pritchard opened up about his friendship with the 2019 Islanders
Curtis Pritchard opened up about his friendship with the 2019 Islanders. Picture: @curtispritchard12/Instagram/ITV2
Curtis Pritchard has moved on from his Love Island days and revealed he barely speaks to Tommy Fury.

Love Island’s Curtis Pritchard has revealed he’s drifted from his former co-stars from the 2019 series, including his best pal on the show, Tommy Fury.

The professional dancer has been busy with his performing career since leaving the villa, but it seems there’s not been much time to catch up with the other Islanders since they all went their separate ways.

Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Spark Rumours They Secretly Got Married

Speaking to this tabloid, he admitted: “I don’t speak to that many people from Love Island now.

“I focus on myself and everything that is going on.”

Curtis Pritchard admitted he barely speaks to Tommy Fury
Curtis Pritchard admitted he barely speaks to Tommy Fury. Picture: Instagram

Going on to explain where his friendship with boxer Tommy stands now, he continued: “Me and Tommy talk every now and again but I don’t really talk to the other guys.”

“We have gone our separate ways and that’s the way it is.”

Curtis and Tommy became the best of pals during Love Island series 5, before going on to have their own reality show together after they left.

Curtis Pritchard said he's 'cut ties' with his former Islanders
Curtis Pritchard said he's 'cut ties' with his former Islanders. Picture: ITV2
Curtis Pritchard and Tommy Fury entered the villa at the same time
Curtis Pritchard and Tommy Fury entered the villa at the same time. Picture: ITV2

At the time, Curtis found love with fellow Islander Maura Higgins, who has now gone on to date Strictly star Giovanni Pernice.

Meanwhile, Tommy found love with Molly-Mae Hague, with the pair going on to become the only couple from their season of Love Island who is still together.

They recently celebrated their two-year anniversary and are one of the nation’s most beloved couples from the dating show!

