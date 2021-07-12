Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Spark Rumours They Secretly Got Married

Fans are convinced Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague secretly got married. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram/@tommyfury

Here’s why everyone thinks Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have secretly tied the knot...

Molly-Mae Hague has sparked rumours that she and her boyfriend Tommy Fury have secretly got married.

The Love Island stars have been together for two years, with the pair taking the weekend to celebrate their anniversary, and one of Molly-Mae’s posts on social media led fans to speculate whether they’ve taken the next step in their relationship!

After the couple enjoyed a romantic trip to Bath, Molly-Mae shared her excitement about landing tickets to see The Woman in Black in theatre, sharing a snap to her Instagram Stories.

She wrote: “Can't believe we managed to get tickets to see this tonight... one of our fave horror films in theatre! Always wanted to see a show together."

Fans think Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury secretly tied the knot. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

It wasn’t long before eagle-eyed fans noticed a subtle name change at the bottom of the ticket, reading ‘M Fury’, prompting fans to wonder if she had changed her name to Molly-Mae Fury.

Fans rushed to Twitter to try and get to the bottom of the rumours, with one writing: “Also someone tell me did molly mae and tommy get married???”

“MOLLY MAE AND TOMMY ARE MARRIED WHAT,” speculated another.

“I reckon @mollymaehague and @tommytntfury have secretly got married,” tweeted another fan.

Molly-Mae Hague's name change on her theatre ticket sparked marriage rumours. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have been together for two years. Picture: @tommyfury/Instagram

The couple are yet to address the speculation, however, this comes just a matter of days after Molly-Mae revealed she had been trying on engagement rings!

During a Q&A on her YouTube channel, she was asked by a fan about when she and Tommy are getting engaged, with Molly-Mae saying: “I know Tommy and I know he won't cut corners with this one, he just says to me that we just need to pick a ring.

"We did try on some rings, so that was fun. I haven't chosen one but we were out shopping and we thought we would just try some on. It was really fun, it's a whole new world to me. I have no idea about diamonds and picking a ring."

She went on to say: “As soon as we sort the ring, that's when he will propose to me,” so it's fair to say fans are holding out for some sort of confirmation!

