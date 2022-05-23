Meet The Full Cast Behind Conversations With Friends

On Air Now
23 May 2022, 17:17
Some familiar faces have joined the cast of Sally Rooney’s drama, Conversations With Friends - here’s the full list of actors and the characters they play.
Conversations with Friends has finally dropped on our screens after months of waiting.
The novel-turned-drama by Sally Rooney has been the talk of social media since it dropped, with one of the main stars, Joe Alwyn’s girlfriend Taylor Swift even giving it a glowing review!
The ‘Folklore’ songstress took to her Instagram Stories to write: “Can confirm it's phenomenal. Out now."
One thing in particular fans can’t stop talking about with Sally Rooney’s first novel’s series adaptation is the phenomenal casting.
So, let’s meet the super talented cast behind the Conversations With Friends faces…
This is surprisingly Alison’s first major onscreen role and I think we can all agree she’s killing it!
She plays Frances; a 21-year-old college student in Dublin as well as a poet who performs alongside her best friend and former lover, Bobbi.
Joe is most famously known for his roles in period dramas including The Favourite and Mary Queen of Scots, to name a few.
He plays Nick; a well-known actor and trophy husband to Melissa, who is a well-known writer from London.
Nick begins to form a connection with Frances when she and Bobbi are invited to the couple’s home.
You may recognise Sasha from her recent appearance in Marvel’s series, Loki, as well as her roles in Utopia, American Honey and Hellboy.
She’s also appeared in music videos for Alicia Keys and Lewis Capaldi.
Sahsa plays Bobbi who is Frances’ super outgoing best friend.
Jemima rose to fame in comedy series Girls and most recently appeared in Sex Education.
She plays Melissa, who is a glamorous and accomplished writer, married to Nick.
Some of the other actors behind the cast include:
