What Time Is 'Sex Education' Series 3 Coming Out On Netflix?

16 September 2021, 13:55 | Updated: 16 September 2021, 16:49

What time can you start watching Sex Education season 3?
What time can you start watching Sex Education season 3?
The third season of Sex Education is nearly here – but what time does it drop? Here's how to watch the new episodes the minute they're available!

Sex Education fans have been waiting a good while for the third season of the hit Netflix show... and the wait is nearly over!

It's been a year and a half since we've been treated to a new batch of episodes, luckily the new season is landing on the streaming platform this week – but at what time?

QUIZ: How Well Do You Remember The First Two Seasons Of Sex Education?

Here's how to get your Sex Education fix as soon as possible...

Sex Education's third season is arriving this September
Sex Education's third season is arriving this September

What time is Sex Education season 3 coming out?

The critically acclaimed series will be released on Friday, September the 17th.

Season three of Sex Education will be available to stream from 08:01 AM for UK viewers.

The official release time on Netflix is 12:01 AM Pacific Time and 03:01AM Eastern Time for audiences in America.

New shows and films are usually released at midnight West Coast time in the States, which is eight hours behind us across the pond.

The latest batch of episodes from the critically acclaimed show will be uploaded at the same time all around the world!

The cast are reprising their roles for a third season
The cast are reprising their roles for a third season

We can't wait to see what Otis, Maeve, Aimee and the rest of the Moordale gang get up to!

Season three can't come soon enough...

