Aimee Lou Wood Gets Candid About Filming Bedroom Scenes For Sex Education

Here's what Aimee Lou Wood had to say about those intimate scenes. Picture: Alamy/Netflix

By Capital FM

Sex Education's Aimee Lou Wood recently spoke about what it was like filming those steamy scenes in the upcoming season of the hit Netflix show.

Sex Education's third season is nearly here and it seems as though it's saucier than ever!

Aimee Lou Wood, who portrays Aimee Gibbs, had her fair share of sex scenes in the first two instalments of the Netflix series – and she's divulged some info on whether his trend will continue in season three...

The 26-year-old actress got candid about what it was like to shoot those cheeky moments.

Aimee Lou Wood gives the lowdown on her steamy scenes. Picture: Alamy

In a recent press conference the star got into the nitty-gritty when it comes to those steamy episodes that the show is well-known for, Aimee said: "I mean, I didn't have any [sex scenes]!

"Since season one, I just got them all out there."

She spoke about her moments with her former on-screen boyfriend: "But yet the only thing that we had – that isn’t even an intimate scene – was Chris Jenks and I bouncing on a trampoline."

Aimee Lou Wood reprises her role as Aimee Gibbs on Sex Education season 3. Picture: Netflix

"That’s it! I’ve not had any this season, we had a peck on the lips, Chris and I, and that felt a bit saucy after all that time!"

The actress quipped: "I got off scot-free, sex-scene wise this year!"

Season one of the insanely popular Netflix show saw Aimme partake in many intimate scenes and she's been vocal in the past about how vulnerable that made her feel as an actress.

The third season for Sex Education is just around the corner. Picture: Netflix

She recently told this publication that she did get a bought of stage-fright when it came to filming a solo pleasure scene last season: "You’re by yourself, you don’t have another actor to joke with: ‘This is a bit awkward!''

Sex Education notably hired an intimacy coordinator to help guide the young actors through the infamous saucy moments of the show!

