The First Photos From Sex Education Season 3 Filming Are Here

2 December 2020, 12:18

Sex Education season 3 began filming over the summer and Netflix have just shared the first look at the new series.

Sex Education season 3 will be released in 2021 after filming on the Netflix show resumed earlier this year.

Sex Education Series 3 Cast: Who’s In The New Season?

With most of the cast, including Asa Butterfield and Emma Mackey, set to return for a third series at Moordale High fans can’t wait to see more of the students and their awkward encounters.

Sex Education 3 began filming earlier this year
Sex Education 3 began filming earlier this year. Picture: Netflix

And Netflix have given the fist sneak peek at series three with some new photos from the set.

In one of the snaps, Ncuti Gatwa, who plays Eric, can be seen wearing a face mask (of course) while reading lines from one of the new scripts on a vintage sofa.

Ola Nyman, aka Patricia, is in another picture, sitting on the grass in the sunshine seemingly on a break from filming.

Tanya Lou Reynolds, who plays Lily, was the actress behind the camera, snapping her co-stars while off duty in September.

She even wrote a little note for fans, writing: “Hey, I’m Tanya Reynolds and I play Lily in Sex Education. I like to take photographs while we are waiting on set.

“I wanted to share some with you from behind the scenes of season 3. More to come as film develops. Be safe little aliens xxx.”

Previous Sex Education series have dropped in January, but due to the delay caused by the pandemic the new season will be released later in the year.

