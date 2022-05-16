Taylor Swift Has Already Watched Joe Alwyn In Conversations With Friends & She's So Proud

Taylor Swift has already watched boyfriend Joe Alwyn in Conversations With Friends. Picture: Getty / Hulu

By Capital FM

Taylor Swift is incredibly proud of boyfriend Joe Alwyn and made sure all her fans know about his brand new show.

Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn stars in one of the most highly-anticipated TV series of the year, Conversations With Friends, and fans of the Sally Rooney novel adaption are already bingeing their way through it.

Among the viewers is obviously Taylor herself, who’s already watched the show thanks to her beau’s starring role.

Joe Alwyn Spills On Songwriting With Taylor Swift Despite ‘Private’ Relationship

When it dropped on Hulu and BBC Three on Sunday night Tay shared Time magazine’s raving review about the series to her Instagram Stories, writing: “Can confirm it’s phenomenal.”

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have been together since 2016. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift supported Joe Alwyn on Conversations With Friends. Picture: Taylor Swift/Instagram

She also added: “Out now,” to let Swifties know they can finally get in on the hype too.

Joe plays the role of Nick in the series, alongside Jemima Kirke who plays his wife Melissa.

Nick and Melissa become involved with a pair of students, who were previously in a relationship, in the story adapted for TV after the success of Sally Rooney’s 2017 novel.

Sally Rooney is also the mastermind of 2018 novel Normal People, which was turned into a BBC series starring Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar Jones in 2020.

Joe Alwyn is the star of Conversations With Friends. Picture: Getty

Joe first entered the spotlight when he starred in 2016’s Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk with Kristen Stewart.

He was plucked for stardom during his second year of drama school.

Taylor’s beau went on to star in 2018’s The Favourite alongside Olivia Colman, Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz and Nicholas Hoult.

