Taylor Swift Has Already Watched Joe Alwyn In Conversations With Friends & She's So Proud

16 May 2022, 11:34

Taylor Swift has already watched boyfriend Joe Alwyn in Conversations With Friends
Taylor Swift has already watched boyfriend Joe Alwyn in Conversations With Friends. Picture: Getty / Hulu
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Taylor Swift is incredibly proud of boyfriend Joe Alwyn and made sure all her fans know about his brand new show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn stars in one of the most highly-anticipated TV series of the year, Conversations With Friends, and fans of the Sally Rooney novel adaption are already bingeing their way through it.

Among the viewers is obviously Taylor herself, who’s already watched the show thanks to her beau’s starring role.

Joe Alwyn Spills On Songwriting With Taylor Swift Despite ‘Private’ Relationship

When it dropped on Hulu and BBC Three on Sunday night Tay shared Time magazine’s raving review about the series to her Instagram Stories, writing: “Can confirm it’s phenomenal.”

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have been together since 2016
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have been together since 2016. Picture: Getty
Taylor Swift supported Joe Alwyn on Conversations With Friends
Taylor Swift supported Joe Alwyn on Conversations With Friends. Picture: Taylor Swift/Instagram

She also added: “Out now,” to let Swifties know they can finally get in on the hype too.

Joe plays the role of Nick in the series, alongside Jemima Kirke who plays his wife Melissa.

Nick and Melissa become involved with a pair of students, who were previously in a relationship, in the story adapted for TV after the success of Sally Rooney’s 2017 novel.

Sally Rooney is also the mastermind of 2018 novel Normal People, which was turned into a BBC series starring Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar Jones in 2020.

Joe Alwyn is the star of Conversations With Friends
Joe Alwyn is the star of Conversations With Friends. Picture: Getty

Joe first entered the spotlight when he starred in 2016’s Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk with Kristen Stewart.

He was plucked for stardom during his second year of drama school.

Taylor’s beau went on to star in 2018’s The Favourite alongside Olivia Colman, Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz and Nicholas Hoult.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Exclusive
Justin Bieber slid into Sam Ryder's DMs after his Eurovision success

Sam Ryder Reveals Justin Bieber Sent Him The Sweetest DM After Eurovision

Stormi Webster made a rare red carpet appearance with Kylie Jenner to support Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner Takes Daughter Stormi To First Award Show To Support Travis Scott

Harry Styles reveals all with 'Harry's House' lyricism

Harry Styles Sings About Love, Loss & Sex In 'Harry's House'

Britney Spears announced she and Sam Asghari lost their 'miracle baby' during early pregnancy

Britney Spears Announces She Lost Her Baby After Suffering Miscarriage

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have legally gotten married during an intimate Santa Barbara ceremony

Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Are Officially Married

She gave each SOUR track a colour

Olivia Rodrigo Can See Colours When She Listens to SOUR: 'I Have Baby Synaesthesia'

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jax Jones is DJing at the Capital Summertime Ball kick-off party

Re-Live Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard Kick-Off Party

Events

Exclusive
Daniel Radcliffe meets a superfan

WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals His Celebrity Crush

Exclusive
Nicola Coughlan is besties with Kim Kardashian

WATCH : Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals She's 'Best Friends' With Kim Kardashian

Exclusive
Harry Styles has explained his British-American accent

Harry Styles Clears Up His British-American Changing Accent

Exclusive
Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Who Is Harry Styles' Goddaughter – The Voice At The Start Of 'As It Was' Explained

Exclusive
Harry Styles on Capital Breakfast

Harry Styles Warns Sex Scenes In ‘My Policeman’ & ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ ‘Aren’t Safe To Watch With Your Parents’

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star