Joe Alwyn Spills On Songwriting With Taylor Swift Despite ‘Private’ Relationship

10 May 2022, 12:14

Joe Alwyn spoke about his privacy with Taylor Swift
Joe Alwyn spoke about his privacy with Taylor Swift . Picture: Alamy/Getty
Joe Alwyn has spoken about his notoriously private life with Taylor Swift and their 'accidental' songwriting habits.

Joe Alwyn is used to the intense media attention surrounding his relationship with mega-star Taylor Swift – however, the 31-year-old is now being thrust into a new limelight due to his upcoming role in Conversations With Friends.

As Joe gears up for the release of the BBCThree and Hulu series adapted from Sally Rooney's novel of the same name, he has been speaking to the press about becoming a leading man, his privacy, and songwriting with a certain Miss Swift.

Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn’s Relationship Timeline: Their Real Life Love Story

In his latest interview with GQ Magazine, the actor dished on 'accidentally' writing hit songs with his pop sensation girlfriend during lockdown.

The pair – who began dating in 2016 – are notoriously private about their relationship, with both Joe and Taylor forever remaining tight-lipped in interviews

Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift have been in a relationship for six years
Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift have been in a relationship for six years. Picture: Getty

Joe revealed to GQ the organic nature of their musical collaboration: “It was really the most accidental thing to happen in lockdown. It wasn’t like, ‘It’s three o’clock, it’s time to write a song!’

"It was just messing around on a piano and singing badly and being overheard and then thinking, you know, what if we tried to get to the end of it together," Joe explained.

The Conversations With Friends star co-wrote songs with Taylor under the pseudonym William Bowery on multiple tracks across sister albums, 'Folklore' and 'Evermore', both released in 2020. The actor-turned-songwriter even went on to win a Grammy when 'Folklore' picked up Album of the Year in 2021.

Alwyn called the collab with his beau "a perk of lockdown".

Joe Alwyn spoke about songwriting with Taylor Swift
Joe Alwyn spoke about songwriting with Taylor Swift. Picture: Alamy
Joe will star in BBC Three and Hulu's Conversations With Friends
Joe will star in BBC Three and Hulu's Conversations With Friends. Picture: Alamy

However, The Favourite actor did flag that the feature in his girlfriend's work did heighten the interest surrounding their famously private life. He said: "The idea was that people would just listen to the music rather than focus on the fact that we wrote it together.”

“It was fun to do it together, and I was proud of it. It was nice getting such a positive reception," Joe continued.

He went on to reveal that there could be a recording out there with his voice on the fan-favourite song 'Exile'. He quipped: “Jesus, there’s probably a voice note somewhere that should be burned.”

The Conversations With Friends leading man spoke on his and Taylor's decision to keep their life out of the public eye: “I think because the precedent was set – that our choice is to be private and not feed that side of things – the more you do that, hopefully, the more that intrusiveness or intrigue drops off.”

