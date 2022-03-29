Concert For Ukraine: Camila Cabello And Ed Sheeran Perform ‘Bam Bam’ Together For The First Time

Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran joined together to perform 'Bam Bam' together at Concert for Ukraine. Picture: Getty

Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran took to the stage at Concert for Ukraine to help raise funds for the ongoing DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran are two of the performers who have joined together to perform at Concert for Ukraine.

The two stars took to the stage tonight to perform their new collaboration ‘Bam Bam’ together for the first time, which is part of Camila’s upcoming album ‘Familia’.

The emotional song details the 25-year-old’s split from her long-term boyfriend Shawn Mendes, whom she confirmed her romance with back in 2019 following years of friendship.

Camila also performed a cover of Coldplay's 'Fix You' tonight, while Ed gave renditions of his tracks 'Perfect' and 'Bad Habits'.

Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran performed 'Bam Bam' at Concert for Ukraine. Picture: Getty

Ahead of their performance together, Ed joined Heart's Dev Griffin backstage and explained how he hasn't seen Camila since they recorded 'Bam Bam' together.

"The last time I saw her was in the studio making this song and now we’re about to sing it on TV," Ed explained.

He continued: "Everyone kind of just wants to do their part and it just so happens musicians can do something and it's nice to do something that can raise awareness and raise money."

Camila Cabello performed 'Fix You' by Coldplay at Concert for Ukraine. Picture: Getty

Other performers taking to the stage at Concert for Ukraine tonight include Snow Patrol, Becky Hill, Anne-Marie, Emeli Sandé and many more.

Global has joined forces with ITV, STV, Livewire Pictures and Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) to help raise funds for the ongoing DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

All sponsorship and advertising revenue generated from the broadcast will be donated to the DEC appeal.