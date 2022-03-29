Concert For Ukraine: All The Updates From The Night Including Ed Sheeran's Performance

29 March 2022, 19:57 | Updated: 29 March 2022, 22:27

Capital's Marvin Humes and Roman Kemp hosted Concert for Ukraine with Heart's Emma Bunton
Capital's Marvin Humes and Roman Kemp hosted Concert for Ukraine with Heart's Emma Bunton. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Concert for Ukraine on ITV saw Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello and Emeli Sandé amongst the performers helping raise funds for the ongoing DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

Global joined forces with ITV, STV, Livewire Pictures and Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) to raise funds for the ongoing DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal by bringing together some huge names in the music industry, including Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, Emeli Sandé, Nile Rodgers and Paloma Faith.

Concert For Ukraine: Who's Performing & How To Watch

Concert for Ukraine began at 8pm on ITV and we provided all the live updates throughout the evening as the event was broadcast across Capital and Heart networks.

From Anne-Marie's touching performance of 'Beautiful' to Camila Cabello's cover of 'Fix You' and her first performance of 'Bam Bam' with Ed Sheeran, here are all the biggest moments from Concert for Ukraine.

  1. Stars arrive for Concert for Ukraine

    Emma Bunton is co-hosting at Concert for Ukraine
    Emma Bunton is co-hosting at Concert for Ukraine. Picture: Getty
    Conductor of The Kingdom Choir, Karen Gibson MBE and Nile Rodgers
    Conductor of The Kingdom Choir, Karen Gibson MBE and Nile Rodgers. Picture: Getty
    Anne-Marie at Concert for Ukraine
    Anne-Marie at Concert for Ukraine. Picture: Getty

    A star-studded line-up arrived for Concert for Ukraine, with Anne-Marie and Nile Rodgers among the first to arrive.

    Heart's Emma Bunton posed for photos before joining co-hosts for the evening Capital's very own Roman Kemp and Marvin Humes.

    Meanwhile, backstage Capital's Sian Welby and Heart's Dev Griffin chatted with the evening's performers.

  2. Anne-Marie shares how she decided on her song for Concert for Ukraine

    Anne-Marie with Heart's Dev Griffin and Capital's Siân Welby
    Anne-Marie with Heart's Dev Griffin and Capital's Siân Welby. Picture: Global

    While speaking to Capital's Siân Welby and Heart's Dev Griffin backstage about when she was asked to perform at Concert for Ukraine, Anne-Marie said: "I think we all want to help as much as possible and sometimes you feel helpless... but hopefully me being here in some way helps raise a lot of money."

    The evening's hosts also quizzed her on why she picked the songs she did for the evening, to which Anne-Marie explained: "It was quite hard. Most of my songs are about cheating ex-boyfriends which I thought wouldn't really fit. I've got maybe two I thought would fit this, and one is obviously 'Beautiful' and I just feel like even in the video I did – it was about a Syrian refugee that came over to the UK – it just feels right, so hopefully people will like it."

  3. Capital presenters Roman Kemp & Marvin Humes and Heart's Emma Bunton host Concert for Ukraine

    Concert for Ukraine presenters Marvin Humes, Emma Bunton and Roman Kemp
    Concert for Ukraine presenters Marvin Humes, Emma Bunton and Roman Kemp. Picture: Getty

    Capital presenters Roman Kemp and Marvin Humes joined Heart's Emma Bunton to host Concert for Ukraine.

  4. Snow Patrol open Concert for Ukraine

    Concert for Ukraine: Snow Patrol opened the concert
    Concert for Ukraine: Snow Patrol opened the concert. Picture: Getty

    Snow Patrol put on a stunning performance of 'Run' to open Concert for Ukraine.

    Viewers were quick to flood Twitter with their reactions, with many stating they were 'in tears before the show even started'.

  5. Emile Sandé puts on beautiful performance of 'Brighter Days'

    Emile Sandé lit up the arena with 'Brighter Days'.

    The pop icon said before her performance: "I hope they feel uplifted, I hope they feel inspired to help themselves," and she certainly delivered.

  6. Tom Odell shows love is universal with 'Another Love'

    With his nails painted blue and yellow, Tom took to the piano for 'Another Love'.

  7. Anne-Marie lights up the stage with 'Beautiful'

    Anne-Marie performed 'Beautiful'
    Anne-Marie performed 'Beautiful'. Picture: Getty

    Anne-Marie performed 'Beautiful' during Concert for Ukraine, a song which she felt was most fitting for the evening's cause.

    While speaking backstage about when she was asked to perform, Anne-Marie said: "I think we all want to help as much as possible and sometimes you feel helpless... but hopefully me being here in some way helps raise a lot of money."

  8. Ed Sheeran reveals he's still in contact with Ukranian band Antytila who reached out on TikTok

    Ed Sheeran spoke to Heart's Dev Griffin
    Ed Sheeran spoke to Heart's Dev Griffin. Picture: Global

    Ed spoke about Ukrainian band Antytila after he responded to their viral appeal to perform with him.

    "There’s been a Ukrainian band I’ve been speaking to, we did a TikTok thing," he said. "I’ve been speaking to them this week. They’re musicians, I'm musicians and we’re talking to each other on that level. It’s lovely."

  9. Eurovision 2016 winner Jamala showed the love for Ukraine

  10. Manic Street Preachers put on an excellent performance

  11. Becky Hill covers 'You Got The Love' with stunning performance

    Becky Hill sang 'You've Got The Love', covering the iconic Candi Saton hit with a slower rendition for Concert for Ukraine.

  12. Ed Sheeran puts on amazing performance of 'Bad Habits' and 'Perfect'

    Ed Sheeran sang 'Bad Habits' and 'Perfect'
    Ed Sheeran sang 'Bad Habits' and 'Perfect'. Picture: Getty

    Ed Sheeran sang two of his biggest songs at Concert for Ukraine before taking to the stage with Camila Cabello.

    He said ahead of his performance to Heart's Dev Griffin: "I felt like I wanted to do something – I shot a music video in Kyiv just three months ago."

  13. Camila Cabello covers 'Fix You' by Coldplay

    Camila Cabello performed 'Fix You'
    Camila Cabello performed 'Fix You'. Picture: Getty

    Camila put on a moving performance of 'Fix You', covering Coldplay's iconic ballad.

    She later admitted she teared up in rehearsals over the touching song.

    The 25-year-old explained: "The show and I were talking about doing a cover and we don’t really do a lot of covers but even in rehearsal it made me well up because it makes me think of our world and coming together tonight, we all want to do the most that we can to heal what’s broken."

  14. Ed and Camila perform 'Bam Bam' together for the first time

    Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello performed 'Bam Bam' for the first time
    Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello performed 'Bam Bam' for the first time. Picture: Getty

    Ed admitted he and Camila were nervous to perform 'Bam Bam' together as it was the first time they were singing the collab live.

    However, all went smoothly and Camila told Dev Griffin after the performance they had fun together on stage.

    She recalled: "It went super well - I had so much fun because I just love him as a person and it’s so fun to do anything with your friends and that’s what it felt like to make."

  15. Gregory Porter puts on moving performance of 'Revival'

    Gregory Porter at Concert for Ukraine
    Gregory Porter at Concert for Ukraine. Picture: Getty
    Gregory Porter sang 'Revival' at Concert for Ukraine
    Gregory Porter sang 'Revival' at Concert for Ukraine. Picture: Getty

  16. Paloma Faith puts on emotional performance of 'Only Love Can Hurt Like This'

    Paloma Faith at Concert for Ukraine
    Paloma Faith at Concert for Ukraine. Picture: Getty
    Paloma Faith performs during Concert for Ukraine
    Paloma Faith performs during Concert for Ukraine. Picture: Getty

  17. Nile Rodgers & Chic join forces for 'Everybody Dance' and 'We Are Family'

    Nile Rodgers helped close Concert for Ukraine
    Nile Rodgers helped close Concert for Ukraine. Picture: Getty

