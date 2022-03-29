Concert For Ukraine: All The Updates From The Night Including Ed Sheeran's Performance

Concert for Ukraine on ITV saw Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello and Emeli Sandé amongst the performers helping raise funds for the ongoing DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

Global joined forces with ITV, STV, Livewire Pictures and Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) to raise funds for the ongoing DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal by bringing together some huge names in the music industry, including Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, Emeli Sandé, Nile Rodgers and Paloma Faith.

Concert For Ukraine: Who's Performing & How To Watch

Concert for Ukraine began at 8pm on ITV and we provided all the live updates throughout the evening as the event was broadcast across Capital and Heart networks.

From Anne-Marie's touching performance of 'Beautiful' to Camila Cabello's cover of 'Fix You' and her first performance of 'Bam Bam' with Ed Sheeran, here are all the biggest moments from Concert for Ukraine.

Stars arrive for Concert for Ukraine Emma Bunton is co-hosting at Concert for Ukraine. Picture: Getty Conductor of The Kingdom Choir, Karen Gibson MBE and Nile Rodgers. Picture: Getty Anne-Marie at Concert for Ukraine. Picture: Getty We're live backstage with @Sianwelby and @dev_101 ready for an amazing night of live performances, raising money for those caught in the Ukranian conflict.



Donate to @decappeal at https://t.co/odp1Uf1wBI and listen live on @globalplayer from 7pm 💙💛 #ConcertForUkraine pic.twitter.com/VSM4YvzccZ — Capital (@CapitalOfficial) March 29, 2022 A star-studded line-up arrived for Concert for Ukraine, with Anne-Marie and Nile Rodgers among the first to arrive. Heart's Emma Bunton posed for photos before joining co-hosts for the evening Capital's very own Roman Kemp and Marvin Humes. Meanwhile, backstage Capital's Sian Welby and Heart's Dev Griffin chatted with the evening's performers.

Anne-Marie shares how she decided on her song for Concert for Ukraine Anne-Marie with Heart's Dev Griffin and Capital's Siân Welby. Picture: Global While speaking to Capital's Siân Welby and Heart's Dev Griffin backstage about when she was asked to perform at Concert for Ukraine, Anne-Marie said: "I think we all want to help as much as possible and sometimes you feel helpless... but hopefully me being here in some way helps raise a lot of money." The evening's hosts also quizzed her on why she picked the songs she did for the evening, to which Anne-Marie explained: "It was quite hard. Most of my songs are about cheating ex-boyfriends which I thought wouldn't really fit. I've got maybe two I thought would fit this, and one is obviously 'Beautiful' and I just feel like even in the video I did – it was about a Syrian refugee that came over to the UK – it just feels right, so hopefully people will like it."

Capital presenters Roman Kemp & Marvin Humes and Heart's Emma Bunton host Concert for Ukraine Concert for Ukraine presenters Marvin Humes, Emma Bunton and Roman Kemp. Picture: Getty Capital presenters Roman Kemp and Marvin Humes joined Heart's Emma Bunton to host Concert for Ukraine.

Snow Patrol open Concert for Ukraine Concert for Ukraine: Snow Patrol opened the concert. Picture: Getty Let’s go 💫 @snowpatrol are 'lighting up' the stage and kicking off the #ConcertForUkraine 🙌



To donate, head to https://t.co/O6jz1IBQiG pic.twitter.com/EMiH1jlxBV — ITV (@ITV) March 29, 2022 Snow Patrol put on a stunning performance of 'Run' to open Concert for Ukraine. Viewers were quick to flood Twitter with their reactions, with many stating they were 'in tears before the show even started'.

Emile Sandé puts on beautiful performance of 'Brighter Days' ‘There’s gonna be brighter days’ #EmiliSande is right ☀️



To donate, head to https://t.co/O6jz1IBQiG 💙 💛#ConcertForUkraine pic.twitter.com/emUI5fTosL — ITV (@ITV) March 29, 2022 Emile Sandé lit up the arena with 'Brighter Days'. The pop icon said before her performance: "I hope they feel uplifted, I hope they feel inspired to help themselves," and she certainly delivered.

Tom Odell shows love is universal with 'Another Love' ‘I brought you daffodils in a pretty string’



A beautiful performance from #TomOdell showing that love is universal at #ConcertForUkraine 💙 💛



To donate, head to https://t.co/O6jz1ICo8e pic.twitter.com/aDi4oQE8Ca — ITV (@ITV) March 29, 2022 With his nails painted blue and yellow, Tom took to the piano for 'Another Love'.

Anne-Marie lights up the stage with 'Beautiful' Anne-Marie performed 'Beautiful'. Picture: Getty Anne-Marie performed 'Beautiful' during Concert for Ukraine, a song which she felt was most fitting for the evening's cause. While speaking backstage about when she was asked to perform, Anne-Marie said: "I think we all want to help as much as possible and sometimes you feel helpless... but hopefully me being here in some way helps raise a lot of money."

Ed Sheeran reveals he's still in contact with Ukranian band Antytila who reached out on TikTok Ed Sheeran spoke to Heart's Dev Griffin. Picture: Global Ed spoke about Ukrainian band Antytila after he responded to their viral appeal to perform with him. "There’s been a Ukrainian band I’ve been speaking to, we did a TikTok thing," he said. "I’ve been speaking to them this week. They’re musicians, I'm musicians and we’re talking to each other on that level. It’s lovely."

Eurovision 2016 winner Jamala showed the love for Ukraine Jamala hitting the high notes and showing the love for Ukraine 💙 💛 #ConcertForUkraine



To donate, head to https://t.co/O6jz1ICo8e pic.twitter.com/imKS7OiXYT — ITV (@ITV) March 29, 2022

Manic Street Preachers put on an excellent performance A superb performance from @Manics at #ConcertForUkraine 💫



Any donation is hugely appreciated, head to https://t.co/O6jz1IBQiG 💙 💛 pic.twitter.com/qsWCOpMizL — ITV (@ITV) March 29, 2022

Becky Hill covers 'You Got The Love' with stunning performance ‘You've got the love I need to see me through’🌻



Yes 🙌 thank you @BeckyHill at #ConcertForUkraine



Any donation is hugely appreciated, head to https://t.co/O6jz1IBQiG pic.twitter.com/pcefU57MZg — ITV (@ITV) March 29, 2022 Becky Hill sang 'You've Got The Love', covering the iconic Candi Saton hit with a slower rendition for Concert for Ukraine.

Ed Sheeran puts on amazing performance of 'Bad Habits' and 'Perfect' Ed Sheeran sang 'Bad Habits' and 'Perfect'. Picture: Getty ‘I'm dancing in the dark with you between my arms’ 🥰



The one and only @edsheeran is stealing our hearts tonight #ConcertForUkraine



To donate, head to https://t.co/O6jz1IBQiG 💙 💛 pic.twitter.com/NUxDK26yTd — ITV (@ITV) March 29, 2022 Ed Sheeran sang two of his biggest songs at Concert for Ukraine before taking to the stage with Camila Cabello. He said ahead of his performance to Heart's Dev Griffin: "I felt like I wanted to do something – I shot a music video in Kyiv just three months ago."

Camila Cabello covers 'Fix You' by Coldplay Camila Cabello performed 'Fix You'. Picture: Getty ‘Lights will guide you home’



A moving performance from ​​@Camila_Cabello lighting up the stage tonight 💫



Any donation is hugely appreciated, head to https://t.co/O6jz1IBQiG 💙 💛 pic.twitter.com/L041fqFgCP — ITV (@ITV) March 29, 2022 Camila put on a moving performance of 'Fix You', covering Coldplay's iconic ballad. She later admitted she teared up in rehearsals over the touching song. The 25-year-old explained: "The show and I were talking about doing a cover and we don’t really do a lot of covers but even in rehearsal it made me well up because it makes me think of our world and coming together tonight, we all want to do the most that we can to heal what’s broken."

Ed and Camila perform 'Bam Bam' together for the first time Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello performed 'Bam Bam' for the first time. Picture: Getty Double the love tonight from ​​@Camila_Cabello and @edsheeran! AND it's the first ever performance of their song together 🥰 🙌



Any donation is hugely appreciated, head to https://t.co/O6jz1IBQiG 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/oRyg6woTMF — ITV (@ITV) March 29, 2022 Ed admitted he and Camila were nervous to perform 'Bam Bam' together as it was the first time they were singing the collab live. However, all went smoothly and Camila told Dev Griffin after the performance they had fun together on stage. She recalled: "It went super well - I had so much fun because I just love him as a person and it’s so fun to do anything with your friends and that’s what it felt like to make."

Gregory Porter puts on moving performance of 'Revival' Gregory Porter at Concert for Ukraine. Picture: Getty Gregory Porter sang 'Revival' at Concert for Ukraine. Picture: Getty

Paloma Faith puts on emotional performance of 'Only Love Can Hurt Like This' Paloma Faith at Concert for Ukraine. Picture: Getty Paloma Faith performs during Concert for Ukraine. Picture: Getty