Concert For Ukraine: Ed Sheeran Opens Up About Ukrainian Band Antytila Reaching Out To Him Via TikTok

Ed Sheeran opened up about Ukrainian band Antytila reaching out to him. Picture: Getty/Global/TikTok

By Capital FM

Ukrainian Band Antytila reached out to Ed Sheeran on TikTok last week and the pop star has now opened up about the heartwarming exchange.

Ukrainian band Antytila went viral last week after sending a message to Ed Sheeran from the frontline asking to perform at Concert for Ukraine.

Ed shared a response to the band via TikTok, saying: “I just want to say to all Ukrainians; ‘I love you, I stand with you and I’m so proud to be playing this fundraising event next week.

“I can’t wait to check your music out too, guys. Sending lots of love.”

Ahead of the concert tonight, Ed spoke to Capital’s Siân Welby and Heart's Dev Griffin backstage and opened up about the heartwarming exchange.

Ed Sheeran opened up about Ukrainian band Antytila reaching out to him on TikTok. Picture: Global

Ed Sheeran performed at Concert for Ukraine. Picture: Getty

He said of the event tonight: “Everyone kind of just wants to do their part and it just so happens musicians can do something and it’s nice to do something that can raise awareness and raise money.”

Ed continued: “There’s been a Ukrainian band I’ve been speaking to, we did a TikTok thing. I’ve been speaking to them this week. They’re musicians, I’m musicians and we’re talking to each other on that level. It’s lovely.”

Ed performed ‘Bam Bam’ with Camila Cabello also for the first time this evening - and speaking about the performance, he went on to say: “The last time I saw her was in the studio making this song and now we’re about to sing it on TV.”

During his chat, he also revealed he’s been working on a potential EP with J Balvin after meeting him in a gym in a New York Hotel.

Ed Sheeran with Heart's Dev Griffin at Concert for Ukraine. Picture: Global

“My daughter gets up really early so I was up early and I went to the gym to work out and there was just one bloke there in the corner on a cross-trainer and I heard his accent and I thought he wasn’t English and then I heard him say ‘Spotify’ and I went over and saw he was googling me to check it was me,” Ed explained.

“This was like early in the morning, we chatted 'til like 11am then got coffee then got lunch, then chatted all afternoon and then went for afternoon tea.

“And then every now and then we’d catch up and eventually we went into the studio for a day to make a few songs and then he said if we make one more song we can make an EP and then I said if we make 10 more songs we can make an album and now we’ve got this long project that spans across lots of genres.”

We have seen some of the biggest names in music come together this evening to help raise funds for the ongoing DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

All the live updates and backstage content throughout the evening have been broadcast across Capital and Heart networks while the concert began on ITV at 8pm.