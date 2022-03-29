Concert For Ukraine: Anne-Marie Shares How She Picked Which Song To Perform

Anne-Marie performed 'Beautiful' at Concert for Ukraine. Picture: Getty/Global

By Capital FM

Anne-Marie is one of the artists performing at Concert for Ukraine to help raise funds for the ongoing DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

Loading audio...

Anne-Marie took to the stage tonight for Concert for Ukraine alongside some of the biggest names in music to help raise funds for the ongoing DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

We have been providing all the live updates throughout the evening as the event is broadcast across Capital and Heart networks while the concert began on ITV at 8pm.

Ahead of her performance, the ‘2002’ songstress shared how she decided on her song choice for the concert.

Anne-Marie sang 'Beautiful' at Concert for Ukraine. Picture: Getty

Speaking to Capital’s Siân Welby and Heart's Dev Griffin backstage about being asked to perform at Concert for Ukraine, Anne-Marie said: “I think we all want to help as much as possible and sometimes you feel helpless...

“But hopefully me being here in some way helps raise a lot of money."

Explaining how it was hard to decide which song to perform this evening, she continued: “It was quite hard. Most of my songs are about cheating ex-boyfriends which I thought wouldn't really fit."

Anne-Marie joined Capital’s Siân Welby and Heart's Dev Griffin backstage at Concert for Ukraine. Picture: Global

“I’ve got maybe two I thought would fit this, and one is obviously 'Beautiful' and I just feel like even in the video I did – it was about a Syrian refugee that came over to the UK – it just feels right, so hopefully people will like it," she added.

Anne-Marie followed performances by fellow artists including Snow Patrol and Emeli Sandé.

Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, Becky Hill and many more are also set to perform later this evening.