Concert For Ukraine: Who Is Performing, How To Watch & Ticket Info

21 March 2022, 19:30

ITV and STV are joining together to stage a concert for Ukraine
ITV and STV are joining together to stage a concert for Ukraine. Picture: ITV
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello and Emeli Sandé are amongst the stars set to perform at ITV’s Concert for Ukraine - here’s how to watch and get your hands on tickets.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Global is joining forces with ITV, STV, Livewire Pictures and Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) to bring together some huge names in the world of music to raise funds for the ongoing DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

The live two-hour event will be broadcast live from backstage at the concert on the night of Tuesday, March 29, across the Heart and Capital networks.

Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran, Emeli Sandé, Gregory Porter and Snow Patrol Announced For Concert For Ukraine

Capital's very own Roman Kemp and Marvin Humes are set to host the event alongside Heart's Emma Bunton.

Here’s what you need to know about who is performing at the Concert for Ukraine, how to watch and where to buy tickets.

Concert for Ukraine performance line-up:

The confirmed performers are as follows:

  • Ed Sheeran
  • Camila Cabello
  • Emeli Sandé
  • Gregory Porter
  • Snow Patrol
  • Nile Rodgers & Chic
  • Becky Hill
  • The Kingdom Choir
  • Manic Street Preachers
  • Tom Odell
Ed Sheeran will be performing at Concert for Ukraine
Ed Sheeran will be performing at Concert for Ukraine. Picture: Alamy

How to watch Concert for Ukraine

The concert will be available to watch on March 29 across ITV, STV, ITV Hub and STV Player.

Global will also be broadcasting live from backstage at the concert on the night with a show across the Heart and Capital networks – the first simulcast for an event of such importance.

The two-hour show will feature key performance moments, interviews and backstage clips from the numerous artists performing as well as detail on how listeners can donate to the DEC appeal.

Camila Cabello is part of the line-up for Concert for Ukraine
Camila Cabello is part of the line-up for Concert for Ukraine. Picture: Alamy

How to buy tickets for Concert for Ukraine

Tickets will go on sale at midday on Tuesday, March 22, via www.theticketfactory.com.

All sponsorship and advertising revenue generated from the broadcast, which is expected to raise over £3 million, will be donated to the DEC appeal.

