WATCH: Lead Singer Of Ukrainian Band Antytila Reacts After Ed Sheeran Responds To Viral Concert Appeal

The Ukrainian band Antytila went viral after sharing a request to perform remotely at Concert for Ukraine which will take place on Tuesday to raise funds for the ongoing DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

Just days after Ukrainian band Antytila went viral for sending a message to Ed Sheeran from the frontline asking to perform at Concert for Ukraine, the ‘Bad Habits’ singer has responded.

Ed said to the band in a video: “I just want to say to all Ukrainians; ‘I love you, I stand with you and I’m so proud to be playing this fundraising event next week'.

"I can’t wait to check your music out too, guys. Sending lots of love.”

Taras, the lead singer of the band, joined Capital Breakfast this morning to share his wholesome reaction to going viral, bravely speaking to Roman Kemp, Sonny Jay and Sian Welby from the frontline.

“It’s brilliant for us that Ed got back to us," he said, "We want to thank him and all of the people of the United Kingdom for supporting us.”

Taras later went on to say that he will always continue to play music, adding: “We are musicians first of all and we will definitely prevail and we will play concerts in the stadium of our undefeated country.”

This all came about when the band shared a message via Facebook and TikTok which received millions of views, where they asked to virtually join Ed on the evening of the concert to perform.

The band explained that ‘in peacetime, our concerts gathered stadiums’ and went on to say how the war ‘has changed our lives’.

Ed Sheeran will perform at Concert for Ukraine. Picture: Alamy

Wrapping up the video, they added: “We are not afraid to play under the bombs. Through music, we want to show the world that Ukraine is strong and unconquered. We will fight and sing for victory in front of the whole world that supports us.”

Concert for Ukraine will take place on Tuesday, 29 March and will be broadcast live from 7pm across the Capital and Heart networks.

You can tune in via Global Player to listen to Capital's Sian Welby and Heart's Dev Griffin as they broadcast from backstage, while Capital's very own Roman Kemp and Marvin Humes are set to host the event alongside Heart's Emma Bunton.

There will be performances from Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello to name a few, and listeners will find out details on how to donate to the DEC appeal.

