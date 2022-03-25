Exclusive

WATCH: Lead Singer Of Ukrainian Band Antytila Reacts After Ed Sheeran Responds To Viral Concert Appeal

25 March 2022, 10:54

Capital FM

By Capital FM

The Ukrainian band Antytila went viral after sharing a request to perform remotely at Concert for Ukraine which will take place on Tuesday to raise funds for the ongoing DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Just days after Ukrainian band Antytila went viral for sending a message to Ed Sheeran from the frontline asking to perform at Concert for Ukraine, the ‘Bad Habits’ singer has responded.

Ed said to the band in a video: “I just want to say to all Ukrainians; ‘I love you, I stand with you and I’m so proud to be playing this fundraising event next week'.

Concert For Ukraine: Who Is Performing, How To Watch & Ticket Info

"I can’t wait to check your music out too, guys. Sending lots of love.”

Taras, the lead singer of the band, joined Capital Breakfast this morning to share his wholesome reaction to going viral, bravely speaking to Roman Kemp, Sonny Jay and Sian Welby from the frontline.

“It’s brilliant for us that Ed got back to us," he said, "We want to thank him and all of the people of the United Kingdom for supporting us.”

Taras later went on to say that he will always continue to play music, adding: “We are musicians first of all and we will definitely prevail and we will play concerts in the stadium of our undefeated country.”

This all came about when the band shared a message via Facebook and TikTok which received millions of views, where they asked to virtually join Ed on the evening of the concert to perform.

The band explained that ‘in peacetime, our concerts gathered stadiums’ and went on to say how the war ‘has changed our lives’.

Ed Sheeran will perform at Concert for Ukraine
Ed Sheeran will perform at Concert for Ukraine. Picture: Alamy

Wrapping up the video, they added: “We are not afraid to play under the bombs. Through music, we want to show the world that Ukraine is strong and unconquered. We will fight and sing for victory in front of the whole world that supports us.”

Concert for Ukraine will take place on Tuesday, 29 March and will be broadcast live from 7pm across the Capital and Heart networks.

You can tune in via Global Player to listen to Capital's Sian Welby and Heart's Dev Griffin as they broadcast from backstage, while Capital's very own Roman Kemp and Marvin Humes are set to host the event alongside Heart's Emma Bunton.

There will be performances from Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello to name a few, and listeners will find out details on how to donate to the DEC appeal.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Love Island fans are concerned as Chloe and Toby are facing split rumours

Love Island’s Chloe And Toby Are Facing Split Rumours

Kylie Jenner changed her son's name from Wolf Webster and there's been an update

There’s Been An Update On Kylie Jenner’s Son’s Name

Bridgerton had a Harry Styles moment

Harry Styles' 'Sign Of The Times' Got A String Arrangement In Bridgerton – Here's The Episode It's In
Exclusive
Simone Ashley instantly felt comfortable with her Bridgerton castmates

Simone Ashley Talks About How Phoebe Dynevor Welcomed Her Into 'Bridgerton Family'

Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett have been friends since meeting on set of High School Musical: The Musical – The Series

Olivia Rodrigo And Joshua Bassett: A Timeline From Friendship To Dating Rumours

Harry Styles has houses in New York and London

Where Does Harry Styles Live? The Many Homes Of The One Direction Star

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Mabel on collabing with Leigh-Anne Pinnock

WATCH: Mabel On Collabing With Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Exclusive
Aitch seemingly confirms his relationship with Amelia Dimoldenberg

WATCH: Aitch Sets The Record Straight On Relationship With Amelia Dimoldenberg

Exclusive
Camila Cabello reacts to *that* wardrobe malfunction

WATCH: Camila Cabello Reacts To *That* Wardrobe Malfunction

Exclusive
Camila Cabello on heartbreak inspiring her new song

WATCH: Camila Cabello Reveals Heartbreak Inspired Her New Music

Exclusive
Martin Compston on his friendship with Vicky McClure

WATCH: Martin Compston On His Friendship With Vicky McClure

Exclusive
Robert Pattinson on a Batman, Edward Cullen & Cedric Diggory love scene

WATCH: Robert Pattinson On A Batman, Edward Cullen & Cedric Diggory Love Scene

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star