Two-Hour TV Concert Special Will Raise Money For Ukraine

ITV and STV are staging a concert for Ukraine. Picture: ITV

A live two-hour spectacular from ITV, STV and Livewire Pictures will raise funds for the Ukraine Humanitarian appeal.

Concert for Ukraine will bring together some of the biggest names in music to spread a message of hope and support for Ukraine and, most importantly, raise funds for the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian appeal.

Some of pop's biggest names, to be announced in the coming days, will perform at the live show on Tuesday 29 March, for a concert which will be broadcast across ITV, ITV Hub, STV and STV Player.

Music performances and short films will recognise the ongoing relief efforts and the plight currently being endured by those affected by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

All sponsorship and advertising revenue generated from the broadcast, which is expected to raise over £3 million, will be donated to the DEC appeal.

Viewers will also be able to donate money to the cause throughout the evening.

How to donate

Online: dec.org.uk

Phone: 0370 60 60 900

SMS: To donate £10 text ‘CRISIS’ to 70150. Texts cost £10 plus the standard network charge and the whole £10 goes to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. You must be 16 or over and please ask the bill payer's permission. For full terms and conditions and more information go to www.dec.org.uk

Or donate over the counter at any high street bank or post office or send a cheque by post to Post: DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, PO Box 999, London EC3A 3AA.

