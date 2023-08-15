Chloe Burrows Teases Sister’s Appearance On Love Island

Chloe Burrows hinted that her sister Bridie could join a future series of Love Island. Picture: Chloe Burrows/Instagram

Former Love Island star Chloe Burrows has hinted that her sister could be the next person in her family to head on the dating show.

Love Island series 7 alum Chloe Burrows has teased that her sister could be following in her reality TV footsteps.

Chloe, 27, who became a finalist on the show back in 2021 with her now ex-boyfriend Toby Aromolaran, was joined by her mum and sister, 22, in a special episode of her comedy podcast Chloe Vs The World, where they discussed the possibility of another Burrows in the villa.

Chloe seemingly hinted that ITV2 previously asked for her sister to appear on the show as she said: “They asked me for Bridie’s details and said ‘do you think she’d be good on the show’ and I said ‘no’.”

Chloe Burrows hinted that her sister could head on Love Island. Picture: Chloe Burrows/Instagram

Bridie then responded: “I don’t blame them, I’d be good content,” before Chloe added, “You’re unhinged.”

“Exactly why I’d be good content,” replied Bridie, while her mum said she didn’t think her youngest daughter was ‘unhinged’.

Fans rushed to the comments to debate whether they think Bridie would be a good addition to a future line-up, with one penning: “Omds I want her to go on.”

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran appeared on Love Island in 2021. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile, others went on to say that the trio are hilarious and demanded to ‘get them their own show’.

This would be the first time a sibling of a contestant has headed on Love Island, however, good pals of islanders have been known to join in later series.

During the 2021 series, Chloe and Toby were runners-up to her best friend Millie Court and her boyfriend Liam Reardon, who she reconciled with after they briefly split last year.

