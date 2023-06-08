New ‘Middle-Aged’ Dating Show ‘My Mum, Your Dad’ Announces Air Date And More Information

8 June 2023, 10:45

Davina McCall will host My Mum, Your Dad
Davina McCall will host My Mum, Your Dad. Picture: ITV

By Kathryn Knight

More details have emerged around the next 'Love Island' spin-off, 'My Mum, Your Dad', which will focus on single parents looking for love.

More information has been announced on the upcoming dating show being branded ‘middle-aged Love Island’, a dating show titled My Mum, Your Dad.

The series will see single parents come together for a Love Island-esque dating show.

Former Big Brother host Davina was announced as the show’s host in March, saying she ‘manifested’ the role.

Originally called The Romance Retreat, My Mum, Your Dad will follow the dating journey of single parents as they try to find success in love. What the cast members won’t realise is that their children are watching their every movie from a nearby location and will play matchmaker along the way.

Davina McCall said she 'manifested' the hosting role on 'middle-aged' 'Love Island' 'My Mum, Your Dad'
Davina McCall said she 'manifested' the hosting role on 'middle-aged' 'Love Island' 'My Mum, Your Dad'. Picture: Getty

What is My Mum, Your Dad?

Brand new dating series My Mum, Your Dad will witness single parents from all over the UK share one romantic retreat, as they try and find love once more.

Their grown-up children, the ones who nominated them to take part on the show, will be watching their every move from a secret location nearby and will decide who to set their mum or dad up with.

When is My Mum, Your Dad coming out?

My Mum, Your Dad will air this autumn on ITV1 and ITVX.

The series was pre-recorded over a six-week period recently, with 10 hour-long episodes. However, a specific release date hasn’t yet been announced.

It was shot at Viola House in a ‘romantic countryside location’ worlds away from the sun-soaked Love Island villa.

Who is hosting ‘middle-aged Love Island’

Davina McCall is hosting the new dating show, saying she ‘manifested’ the job.

Announcing her new job on Instagram in March, she wrote: “I willed there to be an amazing dating programme for grown-ups."

She added: “Omg... I manifested and it came true!! I’ll be hosting a brand NEW grown up dating series for ITV!! This is a show for single parents who have lived a life, have stories to tell about their dating pasts and deserve another chance at love and I’m gonna help you.

“It will all take place in the most romantic countryside location!! We are still casting so if u want my help finding love and u have a child who is over 18, what are you waiting for ??? ( particularly u eligible men .. where are you ?!) [sic].”

