Why did Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott split?

Why did Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott split? Picture: Getty / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

After a five year relationship Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott have split, but why? Here's why they broke up.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

In a surprising turn of events Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott have reportedly split after five years together. This comes after they spent the holiday season apart following Sam's stint in Australia for I'm A Celebrity: Unpacked.

The 2023 I'm A Celeb winner spent Christmas day volunteering for a charity while Zara spent it with her close family in Essex. The now exes also spent New Year's noticeably separate with Sam spending it with former-Made In Chelsea co-stars in London and Zara staying at home.

Fans will know that Sam and Zara managed to work at their relationship even after Zara cheated back in 2019. So what led them to call it quits this time? Here's what we know.

Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott attend the NTA's 2024. Picture: Getty

Why did Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott split?

A source reportedly close to the couple told the MailOnline that they have split after "a difficult year" trying to work on their romance.

The source said: "Sam and Zara have ended their relationship. It's been an incredibly difficult decision for them to part ways, they still care and have a lot of love for each other. But after a tough year of working hard at their romance, they have split and will be focusing on their individual careers going forward into 2025.

"There has been no scandal or fallout between them, it's just the result of a difficult year, where they both had to spend a lot of time focused on their own projects."

Sam and Zara have reportedly split. Picture: Instagram

What have Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott said about their split?

Neither of them have commented on the report that they have split yet. It may be likely they wanted it to come through the press or they will release the'r own statements explaining what happened. But for now their split remains somewhat a mystery.

Their breakup does come as a huge surprise especially as they only just celebrated Zara's birthday in December. On Instagram Sam wrote: "My best friend, and soul mate….some would say my person. I’m afraid you’re stuck with me forever. happy birthday.

"I love you so much, and wow have I missed you over the past month! Here’s to another amazing year with you."

Along the same vein, Zara showed support to Sam for spending his Christmas doing charity work. Under his post she wrote: "So proud of you, it’s so lovely that you chose to give up your Christmas Day to help others xxx"

Read more celebrity news here: