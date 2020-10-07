Who Won Molly-Mae Hague's Giveaway?

Molly-Mae Hague's giveaway had over 2million entires. But who won? Picture: instagram

Who won Molly-Mae Hague's giveaway, which included Louis Vuitton bags and products from her beauty line?

Molly-Mae Hague almost broke the internet when she announced she was giving one of her lucky followers to the chance to win £8,000 worth of prizes. (The Instagram post received over 2.9million comments!)

The Love Island star, who is in a relationship with Tommy Fury, and recently announced she's landed a 'massive' job, has now personally delivered the incredible prize, which was made up of designer handbags, tech items and products from her beauty range. But who was the lucky winner?

Molly-Mae Hague personally delivered the prizes from her giveaway to the lucky winner. Picture: instagram

Who won Molly-Mae Hague's giveaway?

Molly-Mae has revealed the winner of her giveaway was a lifestyle blogger named Joyce.

She shared the moment on Instagram, writing: “Just dropped off the giveaway prizes to my amazing winner.

“Was absolute pleasure to meet you both and your beautiful baby daughter.”

Joyce also shared a post of the moment the reality star turned up at her doorstep, which she captioned: “Molly-Mae literally just turned up at my door.

“An absolute babe!”

Soon after, she shared a photograph of herself surrounded by the prizes, which she captioned: “One in Two Million.”

Why did Molly-Mae Hague do a giveaway?

Molly-Mae decided to do the giveaway to mark the fact she recently hit 1million followers on YouTube.

The reality star has remained hugely popular with fans since she rose to fame on the 2019 series of Love Island.

Not only has she amassed millions of followers, she’s also launched a line of beauty products and collaborated with Pretty Little Thing on a string of clothing lines.

