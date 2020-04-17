On Air Now
17 April 2020, 17:01
Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock are just few of the stars sharing the first photo they took with their boyfriend or girlfriend.
There are plenty of social media trends keeping us all busy at the moment from TikTok dances to Instagram filters, and the latest we’re seeing all over our feeds is couples sharing their first photo together.
Even celebrities have been getting involved, with Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock leading the stars to reminisce their first dates with their boyfriends.
Perrie’s first photo taken with Alex was similar to one we’ve seen on the singer’s Instagram feed in the past, when she confirmed her relationship with the footballer star in 2017.
The adorable photo is one of the couple with their arms around each other looking out at the Eiffel Tower in Paris.
Posting the throwback snap to her Instagram Stories, Perrie tagged her man alongside a heart-eyes emoji and the hash tag #FirstPhotoChallenge.
Leigh-Anne and Andre are the couple each of the Little Mix members predict to get married first, so of course it was a romantic snap Leigh-Anne picked for the first photo challenge.
The songstress posted a picture of herself straddling her man during a sun-soaked holiday in 2016 before nominating her mates to get involved in the trend.
Love Island hosts Laura and Iain have been in a relationship since 2017 and their first photo was a selfie of them sipping WKDs.
Laura captioned the photo: “I’m more upset about the plastic straw than the blue wicked and dodgy club.”
Olly, who has been with girlfriend Amelia Tank since the end of 2019, uploaded a windswept selfie from the day they met each other’s parents.
The singer captioned it: “This was the meet the parents trip… I survived.”
Rochelle and Marvin’s iCloud apparently didn’t take them back far enough for them to find their first selfie, so she picked one from the day they got engaged instead.
The couple now have two daughters and have another baby on the way.
View this post on Instagram
So a couple of people have nominated me to do the ‘first date challenge’... So here goes.. 😂❤️ As mine and @ercan_ram ‘a relationship is still shiny new, it’s not that embarrassing.. In fact I think it’s pretty cute ✨ This is me and @ercan_ram in @nobuberkeleyst on our first date- we’d both come out of serious relationships and were super nervous! I actually broke down crying before the date while getting my makeup done- @thebeautybom will confirm this- as I just wasn’t sure I was ready to move on.. weirdly it felt like I was being disloyal! 🤦🏻♀️ But Lo convinced me it was time to stop crying and start living- I’m grateful to Lo for a lot of things- but it’ll be talking me into going on this date that’ll always be my favourite thing she’s done for me 😂💁🏻♀️ We non stop laughed, talked and kissed (yes, on a first date... there’s no shame in my game... I MEAN JUST LOOK AT HIM!!! 😂😍) and quite frankly we’ve not stopped since! Love you Mr Ramadan 🖤 Remembering this night has made me feel all happy, smiley and warm inside and I’d like to spread that lovely feeling soooo, thankyou @the_lipstick_gangster and @basha_84 for the nomination... I nominate @laurajadamson @gemwheatley @thebeautybom @mariofalcone and @tashabuckleyramadan!! Howay lasses and lads, let’s see those first date flashbacks 😂💁🏻♀️
Vicky had an adorable message to share with her boyfriend after she was nominated to post their first photo.
The reality TV star uploaded a photo from their first date, praising her man for making her smile ever since they met.
