Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, And Laura Whitmore Lead The Celebs Sharing Their First Couple Photos

Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock are just few of the stars sharing the first photo they took with their boyfriend or girlfriend.

There are plenty of social media trends keeping us all busy at the moment from TikTok dances to Instagram filters, and the latest we’re seeing all over our feeds is couples sharing their first photo together.

Even celebrities have been getting involved, with Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock leading the stars to reminisce their first dates with their boyfriends.

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Perrie Edwards shared the first photo of her and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

Perrie’s first photo taken with Alex was similar to one we’ve seen on the singer’s Instagram feed in the past, when she confirmed her relationship with the footballer star in 2017.

The adorable photo is one of the couple with their arms around each other looking out at the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Posting the throwback snap to her Instagram Stories, Perrie tagged her man alongside a heart-eyes emoji and the hash tag #FirstPhotoChallenge.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray

Leigh-Anne Pinnock posted this cute snap with boyfriend Andre. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

Leigh-Anne and Andre are the couple each of the Little Mix members predict to get married first, so of course it was a romantic snap Leigh-Anne picked for the first photo challenge.

The songstress posted a picture of herself straddling her man during a sun-soaked holiday in 2016 before nominating her mates to get involved in the trend.

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling have been together since 2017. Picture: Laura Whitmore/Instagram

Love Island hosts Laura and Iain have been in a relationship since 2017 and their first photo was a selfie of them sipping WKDs.

Laura captioned the photo: “I’m more upset about the plastic straw than the blue wicked and dodgy club.”

Olly Murs and Amelia Tank

Olly Murs posted a photo from the day he met his girlfriend's parents. Picture: Olly Murs/Instagram

Olly, who has been with girlfriend Amelia Tank since the end of 2019, uploaded a windswept selfie from the day they met each other’s parents.

The singer captioned it: “This was the meet the parents trip… I survived.”

Rochelle and Marvin Humes

Rochelle and Marvin Humes couldn't find their first photo taken. Picture: Rochelle Humes/Instagram

Rochelle and Marvin’s iCloud apparently didn’t take them back far enough for them to find their first selfie, so she picked one from the day they got engaged instead.

The couple now have two daughters and have another baby on the way.

Vicky Pattison and Ercan Ramadan

Vicky had an adorable message to share with her boyfriend after she was nominated to post their first photo.

The reality TV star uploaded a photo from their first date, praising her man for making her smile ever since they met.

