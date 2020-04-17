Marvin Humes Will DJ At Someone’s Wedding In 2021 After Coronavirus Lockdown Ends

Marvin and Rochelle Humes have shared a competition for engaged couples in the UK. Picture: PA

Marvin Humes has offered one lucky couple the chance to have a special wedding gift for those who have had to cancel or postpone their big day due to COVID-19.

Marvin Humes has made a special wedding announcement with his wife, Rochelle.

The pair, who recently announced they’re expecting their third baby in October, have put out a competition for engaged couples to win the chance for the Capital presenter to DJ at their wedding.

Since their #StayHomeWithHumes online parties took off, they decided to offer a lucky couple, who have had to postpone or cancel their 2020 wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic, a live DJ set on their special day after lockdown ends.

Taking to Instagram to make the announcement, Marvin wrote: "Whilst in lockdown we have both been thinking of things we can do to help people out. Our #STAYHOMEWITHTHEHUMES house parties have seemed to make you smile over the past few weeks and we want to extend that."

He added: "We know that so many couples have sadly had to cancel or postpone their wedding days so to make it a bit more special when you do get to tie the knot next year I want to DJ a 2 hour set for one lucky couple.

"So if you have a friend or family member that you want to nominate comment tag them and share their story below..”

The only rules are entrants have to be 18 years old or over and it only applies to UK weddings.

Fans have already taken to the comments to share their stories about why they want to be picked.

Marvin and Rochelle’s home parties have kept everyone’s spirits high during isolation.

Whilst Marvin is busy spinning decks, the ITV presenter takes to the mic to sing along with the songs and we’re so here for their quarantine vibes!

Videos of their parties are available on their Instagram pages.

