When Will UK Lockdown End And Will Life Go Back To Normal?

The UK lockdown began on 23 March. Picture: Getty

The nation is growing eager to know when the UK lockdown measures will come to an end and when life will return to some sort of normal.

The government is expected to announce an extension to the UK lockdown measures today (Thursday 16 March), but most of us are already thinking ahead to when life will return to normal, or at least some form of normal.

We all know that, due to the developing coronavirus pandemic, life after lockdown won’t return to the way it was and instead we will all have to adapt our way of living to continue to fight this virus.

This could mean masks likely becoming more widely used, although the World Health Organisation does not recommend these for the general public.

We could also see social distancing measures remaining in place and many possibly continuing to work from home for the foreseeable future.

Health secretary Matt Hancock warned in Wednesday afternoon’s daily briefing it will “take time” for the enforced social distancing measures to be fully phased out.

Therefore, there is yet to be a clear answer as to when lockdown will be fully lifted as the country remains in the early stages.

Health Minister Nadine Dorries addressed questions about when lockdown measures would fully end on Twitter on Wednesday evening, saying a “full exit” would have to wait until a vaccine has been approved and rolled out.

The UK government is expected to extend lockdown measures. Picture: Getty

She tweeted: "There is only one way we can 'exit' full lockdown and that is when we have a vaccine. Until then, we need to find ways we can adapt society and strike a balance between the health of the nation and our economy."

Matt Hancock addressed Dorries’ comment on Sky News, explaining: "The key word in that is full - she was being quite precise, I think.

"It is too early to say now that we should remove the measures.

"People can see that while we may be reaching a peak the numbers aren't coming down yet.

“The point Nadine was making is we will not be returning to some, just straight back to how things were before. This will take time."

