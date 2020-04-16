How Do I Donate To Captain Tom Moore’s NHS Fundraiser? 99-Year-Old Army Veteran Has Raised £12million So Far

Captain Tom has raised a staggering amount of money. Picture: PA images

Captain Tom Moore has raised £12million for the NHS already. But how can I donate?

Captain Tom Moore, 99, has stolen the hearts of the nation by attempting to complete 100 laps of his garden, before his 100th birthday, to raise cash for NHS staff fighting coronavirus on the frontline.

The Army veteran originally set out to raise £1,000, but he reached that within 24 hours.

Captain Tom is a hero! Picture: PA images

Incredibly, he then ended up reaching £1million in eight days.

This morning (April 16) it has been announced that the money has now gone up to a staggering £12million!

If you wish to make a donation, all you have to do is visit his Just Giving page.

An astonishing 640824 people have donated so far and left messages of support for the 99-year-old.

One reads: “Captain Tom. An inspiration for the nation. Thank you for your service Sir. Happy Birthday Wishes for 30 April.”

“We salute you Captain Tom,” reads another.

Speaking to BBC about the amount he has raised so far, Captain Tom Moore said: “It [has been] beyond our wildest expectations, no words can express our gratitude to the British public for getting behind Tom," she said.

"We are humbled, floored and proud.

"What the British public has done is given him his next purpose... I think he'll do this until everyone says 'stop, don't do this any more'."

