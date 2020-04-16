How Do I Donate To Captain Tom Moore’s NHS Fundraiser? 99-Year-Old Army Veteran Has Raised £12million So Far

16 April 2020, 12:07

Captain Tom has raised a staggering amount of money.
Captain Tom has raised a staggering amount of money. Picture: PA images

Captain Tom Moore has raised £12million for the NHS already. But how can I donate?

Captain Tom Moore, 99, has stolen the hearts of the nation by attempting to complete 100 laps of his garden, before his 100th birthday, to raise cash for NHS staff fighting coronavirus on the frontline.

The Army veteran originally set out to raise £1,000, but he reached that within 24 hours.

Exams Cancelled During Coronavirus: Do Students Get Their Predicted Grades? How Will It Work?

Captain Tom is a hero!
Captain Tom is a hero! Picture: PA images

Incredibly, he then ended up reaching £1million in eight days.

This morning (April 16) it has been announced that the money has now gone up to a staggering £12million!

If you wish to make a donation, all you have to do is visit his Just Giving page.

An astonishing 640824 people have donated so far and left messages of support for the 99-year-old.

One reads: “Captain Tom. An inspiration for the nation. Thank you for your service Sir. Happy Birthday Wishes for 30 April.”

“We salute you Captain Tom,” reads another.

Speaking to BBC about the amount he has raised so far, Captain Tom Moore said: “It [has been] beyond our wildest expectations, no words can express our gratitude to the British public for getting behind Tom," she said.

"We are humbled, floored and proud.

"What the British public has done is given him his next purpose... I think he'll do this until everyone says 'stop, don't do this any more'."

> Download Our App For All The Latest News

Hot On Capital

Are Love Island's Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling engaged?

Are Laura Whitmore And Iain Stirling Engaged? Photographs Emerge Of Love Island Presenter Wearing Diamond Ring

TV & Film

A three-week extension to UK lockdown has been announced.

Coronavirus Lockdown Extension: Government Says Restrictions Will Continue For Another Three Weeks

Coronavirus

There are some guidelines to stick to when walking your do during the coronavirus pandemic

Dog Walking During Coronavirus: Can I Walk My Dog And Stroke Other People’s Dogs?

Coronavirus

Vote for your favourite Dua Lipa song

Every Dua Lipa Song EVER: Ranked

Jade Thirlwall posted a throwback snap of herself on The X Factor

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall Shares Adorable Throwback To Unrecognisable X Factor Days

Little Mix

Niall Horan celebrates ten years since the world saw his X Factor audition

Niall Horan Celebrates Ten Years Since His X Factor Audition Aired