People are killing their time in quarantine with the ‘who is more’ Instagram filter.

If you’ve noticed the ‘who is more’ Instagram filter has been cropping up on almost every single story you watch but haven’t yet worked out how to do it yourself, we’ve got the answers.

Here's how to get the 'who is more' Instagram filter...

1) Open Instagram and slide to the left like you’re starting a new story.

2) When the options for filters appear, scroll all the way to the right – there’s a lot to scroll through!

3) At the very end you’ll reach the option to ‘browse effects’, click this and then select the search icon and type ‘who is more’.

4) The filter you’ve seen all over your feed in the past few weeks will appear at the top.

5) All you need to do is tap it and you’ll be able to make your own version!

The questions on the filter include things like; “who is more likely to rob a bank?”, “who gives better advice?” and “who is better at lying?”

The filter is just one of the many ways people are killing time in quarantine, as the entire world has been instructed to stay at home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

